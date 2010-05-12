TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ duo helps CBS split an ‘Idol’ Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, May 11, 2010.

Tuesday night was full of good news for the networks, as ratings were up almost across the board. Among the shows getting big boosts were CBS’ “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which was why a somewhat unusual thing happened on Tuesday: FOX aired “American Idol,” but still lost the night, at least overall.

Among adults 18-49, FOX was still dominant, averaging a 5.7 rating in the key demographic. CBS’ 3.2 rating stayed just ahead of the 3.1 rating for NBC and the 3.0 rating for ABC. The CW’s 0.5 rating trailed.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 15.26 million viewers to go with a 9.4 rating/15 share. FOX was a close second with an 8.7/13 and 15.19 million viewers. ABC was a distant third with a 6.0/10, beating the 4.7/7 for NBC. The CW’s 0.7/1 was fifth.

FOX started the night in first with a 10.5/16 and a 6.7 demo rating for “American Idol,” which added more than 1.6 million viewers from last week’s episode. CBS was a mighty close second with a 10.3/16 for “NCIS,” though the gap in viewers and 18-49 ratings points was still wide. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was third with an 8.0/13, far ahead of NBC’s “Biggest Loser” overall. The CW’s “90210” did a 1.0/2, pulling in under 1.5 million viewers.

CBS moved into first overall in the 9 p.m. hour with a 9.7/15 for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which still finished fourth for the hour in the key demo. FOX’s “Glee” had a 6.8/11 and won the hour in the demo with a 4.8 rating, though it was one of the night’s few shows to have a week-to-week decline (albeit a tiny one). ABC’s “Lost” had a 6.3/10 and finished second in the demo. On NBC, “The Biggest Loser” did a 5.7/9 and finished third in the demo. The CW’s repeat of “Life Unexpected” was fifth.

Things were a little topsy-turvy at 10 p.m. CBS’ “The Good Wife” had an 8.3/14 and dominated the hour overall. NBC’s “Parenthood” had a 3.9/7 and won the hour with a 2.6 demo rating. Meanwhile, ABC’s “V” had a 3.8/6 and actually averaged more viewers than “Parenthood,” while seeing its demo rating rise to a 2.4.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.