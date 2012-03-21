TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ duo, ‘Unforgettable’ let CBS sweep Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, March 20, 2012.

The Spring Forward Bandit continues to wreak havoc even in its second week, as primetime ratings for Tuesday night favorites like “NCIS” and “New Girl” (plus an few non-favorites) remained low on an evening dominated by CBS.

The news wasn’t all negative on Tuesday, though. Boosted by “Last Man Standing” there was week-to-week growth for “Cougar Town,” while NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” also rose with its finale approaching and lifted “Fashion Star.” The needle also ticked up ever-so-slightly for ABC’s “The River” and The CW’s “90210” and “Ringer.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS won Tuesday night with a 2.7 rating, beating NBC’s 2.1 rating and the 1.7 rating for FOX in the key demographic. ABC averaged a 1.3 rating, while The CW averaged a 0.6 rating.

Overall, CBS routed the competition, averaging 15.33 million viewers and a 9.7 rating/16 share, leaving NBC’s 3.8/6 and 5.99 million viewers way behind. ABC was third with a 3.1/5 and 4.815 million viewers, beating FOX’s 2.3/4 and 3.705 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.21 million viewers and a 0.9/1.

[Univision averaged 3.63 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started CBS’ primetime sweep with 18.64 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49, up in viewers but down in the key demo from the show’s last original airing, which came opposite “American Idol.” There was no such competition this week, as NBC was second with 6.12 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating for “The Biggest Loser.” ABC’s “Last Man Standing” (7.04 million viewers and 1.9 key demo) and “Cougar Town” (4.61 million and a 1.6 key demo) were third. FOX was fourth with down weeks for “Raising Hope” (3.76 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo) and “I Hate My Teenage Daughter” (2.98 million and a 1.2 key demo rating). The CW’s “90210” averaged 1.27 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 16.06 million viewers and a 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” NBC stayed a distant second with 6.975 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating for “The Biggest Loser.” FOX barely held onto third with “New Girl” (5.12 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating) and “Breaking In” (2.96 million and a 1.3 key demo), which was even lower than those numbers indicate, since “New Girl” ran several minutes into its slot. ABC’s season finale of “The River” averaged 3.98 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. On The CW, “Ringer” drew 1.55 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Unforgettable” held onto 11.32 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “Fashion Star” improved on its premiere numbers with 4.86 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Body of Proof” averaged 4.65 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.