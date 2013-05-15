TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ finales, ‘The Voice’ lead Tuesday split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, May 14, 2013.

The season finales for “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” helped CBS dominate Tuesday night overall, while NBC eked out a narrow win among young viewers thanks to “The Voice.”

Most of Tuesday’s programming showed only single-digit movement in either direction, though ABC’s “Wipeout” fell 15 percent from last week’s Thursday premiere and FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was down 14 percent from last year’s launch (but up 19 percent from last year’s finale).

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating for Tuesday night, edging out CBS’ 2.3 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.8 key demo rating, topping ABC’s 1.4 rating and The CW’s 0.3 rating in the demo.

Overall, though, CBS won comfortably with 12.87 million viewers and an 8.2 rating/13 share for Tuesday primetime, well in front of ABC’s 5.3/9 and 8.18 million viewers. NBC was third with 7.445 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/7 share, with FOX’s 2.5/4 and 4.16 million viewers good for fourth. The CW averaged 926,000 viewers and a 0.3/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – The “NCIS” season finale drew 18.16 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “The Voice” encore averaged 6.63 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating in second, beating the 4.96 million viewers and 1.9 key demo rating for FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” premiere. ABC’s “Wipeout” was fourth with 4.43 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, while The CW’s “Leap Year” averaged 1.03 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating,

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 13.35 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, while the finale finished second with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. “Dancing with the Stars” results drew 11.59 million viewers for ABC, coming in second overall and third with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” was third with 10.195 million viewers, but won the hour with a 3.4 key demo rating. FOX was fourth with finales for “New Girl” (4.055 million and a 2.1 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.65 million and 1.3 key demo). The CW’s movie drew 823,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC’s cancelled “Body of Proof” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 8.52 million viewers, finishing second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ cancelled “Golden Boy” averaged 7.1 million viewers for second and a 1.2 key demo rating in third. NBC’s “Grimm,” the only show in the hour not to be cancelled, averaged 5.51 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.