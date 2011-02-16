TV Ratings: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Glee’ are down, but CBS, FOX split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 15, 2011.
TV audiences aren’t supposed to drop in a Sweeps period, but nearly everything was down on Tuesday night, as “NCIS”-driven CBS still dominated overall and “Glee”-driven FOX was still able to claim a share of the key demographic.
Want to know what was up on Tuesday? The CW’s “One Tree Hill” and ABC’s “V” added a whopping 0.1 to their demo ratings, plus a couple thousand viewers over last week’s Fast Nationals. Whee!
For the night, FOX and CBS both averaged a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic (FOX won the night outright last Tuesday). NBC’s 2.5 rating was a close third, while ABC’s 1.5 rating was good for fourth. The CW trailed with a 0.8 rating.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 15.9 million viewers and a 9.9 rating/16 share, more-than-doubling the 4.6/7 and 7.51 million viewers for second place FOX. NBC’s 4.2/7 and 6.84 million viewers finished third, beating ABC’s 3.2/5 and 5.21 million viewers. The CW was fifth with 1.67 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.
8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first overall with the 19.47 million viewers for “NCIS,” which came in second among adults 18-49 with a 3.7 rating. FOX’s “Glee” finished second overall with 10.46 million viewers and won the hour with a 4.2 demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was third with 6.975 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, still ahead of the 5.04 million viewers and 1.5 demo rating for ABC’s “No Ordinary Family.” The CW’s “One Tree Hill” averaged 1.73 million viewers in fifth.
9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour in viewers with 16.825 million and in the key demographic with a 3.3 rating. NBC was second with the 8.445 million viewers and 3.1 demo rating for “The Biggest Loser.” ABC’s “V” finished third with 5.39 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating. FOX’s “Raising Hope” (5.57 million and a 2.2 demo) and the basically DOA “Traffic Light” (3.57 million and a 1.5 demo rating) were fourth. The CW’s “Hellcats” was fifth with 1.61 million viewers.
10 p.m. – “The Good Wife” averaged 11.4 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating to give the 10 p.m. hour to CBS. ABC’s “Detroit 187” was second overall with 5.21 million viewers and third with a 1.2 demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was third overall with 5.1 million viewers and second with a 1.9 demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
re: Traffic light, mad love and similar shows. If Hollywood wants to make a formula sitcom they need to get the formula right. What Friends, HIMYM and Big Bang all have in common is they are about the struggles of young adults in their early to mid 20s just starting out. Most of these imitators are way too old, which might be okay if they were intelligent works with lots of talent behind them (like say Parks and Rec) but that isn’t what they were going for. They seemed to be trying to do a paint by numbers comedy but got the numbers wrong.