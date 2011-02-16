TV Ratings: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Glee’ are down, but CBS, FOX split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 15, 2011.

TV audiences aren’t supposed to drop in a Sweeps period, but nearly everything was down on Tuesday night, as “NCIS”-driven CBS still dominated overall and “Glee”-driven FOX was still able to claim a share of the key demographic.

Want to know what was up on Tuesday? The CW’s “One Tree Hill” and ABC’s “V” added a whopping 0.1 to their demo ratings, plus a couple thousand viewers over last week’s Fast Nationals. Whee!

For the night, FOX and CBS both averaged a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49, tops in the key demographic (FOX won the night outright last Tuesday). NBC’s 2.5 rating was a close third, while ABC’s 1.5 rating was good for fourth. The CW trailed with a 0.8 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 15.9 million viewers and a 9.9 rating/16 share, more-than-doubling the 4.6/7 and 7.51 million viewers for second place FOX. NBC’s 4.2/7 and 6.84 million viewers finished third, beating ABC’s 3.2/5 and 5.21 million viewers. The CW was fifth with 1.67 million viewers and a 0.8 rating.

8 p.m. – CBS started the night in first overall with the 19.47 million viewers for “NCIS,” which came in second among adults 18-49 with a 3.7 rating. FOX’s “Glee” finished second overall with 10.46 million viewers and won the hour with a 4.2 demo rating. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was third with 6.975 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, still ahead of the 5.04 million viewers and 1.5 demo rating for ABC’s “No Ordinary Family.” The CW’s “One Tree Hill” averaged 1.73 million viewers in fifth.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour in viewers with 16.825 million and in the key demographic with a 3.3 rating. NBC was second with the 8.445 million viewers and 3.1 demo rating for “The Biggest Loser.” ABC’s “V” finished third with 5.39 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating. FOX’s “Raising Hope” (5.57 million and a 2.2 demo) and the basically DOA “Traffic Light” (3.57 million and a 1.5 demo rating) were fourth. The CW’s “Hellcats” was fifth with 1.61 million viewers.

10 p.m. – “The Good Wife” averaged 11.4 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating to give the 10 p.m. hour to CBS. ABC’s “Detroit 187” was second overall with 5.21 million viewers and third with a 1.2 demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was third overall with 5.1 million viewers and second with a 1.9 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.