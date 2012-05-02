TV Ratings: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ helps CBS rule Tuesday, while ‘New Girl,’ ‘Cougar Town’ drop

CBS

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, May 1, 2012.

The recent rash of primetime sluggishness continued on a Tuesday night dominated by lower-than-normal ratings for CBS’ “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

Other shows dipping on Tuesday night included a big plunge for FOX’s “New Girl” and “Glee,” a discouraging drop for ABC’s “Cougar Town” and the discovery that even after last week’s dismal premiere, it was still possible for The CW’s “L.A. Complex” to lose viewers.

For the night, CBS averaged a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49, beating NBC’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 2.1 rating, followed by ABC’s 1.9 key demo rating. The CW did a 0.5 key demo rating for Tuesday.

Overall, CBS won more comfortably with an average of 14.29 million viewers and a 9.1 rating/14 share for Tuesday primetime. ABC was second with a 6.0/10 and 8.93 million viewers, beating NBC’s 4.4/7 and 6.74 million viewers. FOX averaged a 3.0/5 and 4.79 million viewers, while The CW averaged 881,000 viewers and a 0.6/1.

[Univision averaged 3.48 million viewers and a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 17.25 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 for “NCIS,” both well below the season average for the hit drama. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 7.13 million viewers for second, but finished third with a 2.1 key demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” dropped to 5.95 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. On ABC, new episodes of “Last Man Standing” (6.495 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Cougar Town” (4.99 million and a 1.3 key demo rating) were low. The CW’s “90210” averaged 1.19 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 15.01 million viewers and a 3.0 rating among adults 18-49 for the second part of its crossover with “Hawaii Five-0.” That beat ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” results, which came in second overall with 13.42 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” results averaged 8.86 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.1 key demo rating. FOX’s new “New Girl” fell to 4.39 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating, easily series lows, while a “New Girl” repeat averaged 2.86 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. The CW’s “L.A. Complex” stayed steady with last week’s 0.3 key demo rating, but managed to lose viewers in averaging only 574,000.

10 p.m. – “Unforgettable” completed CBS’ overall sweep with 10.63 million viewers, but fell to second with a 1.8 key demo rating. Holding up fairly well was ABC’s “Private Practice,” which won the hour with a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49 and finished second with 7.62 million viewers. NBC’s “Fashion Star” averaged 4.23 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.