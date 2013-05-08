TV Ratings: ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’ ‘The Voice’ lead Tuesday split

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, May 7, 2013.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” was up week-to-week and helped CBS win Tuesday night overall, while “The Voice” let NBC easily win among young viewers, despite small declines.

Mostly, it was an uneventful Tuesday night, with very small growth for the “Splash” finale, “Dancing with the Stars” and “New Girl,” plus very small declines for “NCIS,” “Golden Boy” and “Body of Proof.”

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.0 rating for Tuesday night, beating CBS’ 2.2 rating in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.8 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 1.3 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 12.38 million viewers and a 7.9 rating/13 share for Tuesday, beating the 5.9/9 and 9.44 million viewers. ABC was third with a 5.1/8 and 7.67 million viewers, well ahead of the 4.01 million viewers and 2.5/4 for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.7/1 and 948,000 viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.84 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – “NCIS” led the 8 p.m. hour with 16.99 million viewers and finished second with a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Voice” averaged 11.1 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo rating, in line with the comparable hour last week. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” averaged 4.67 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating, topping the 4.355 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC’s “Splash” finale. The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” season finale was steady with recent performances, drawing 1.24 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angles” drew 13.02 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour for CBS, finishing second with a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. “The Voice” was off from the comparable hour last week with 11.2 million viewers and a 3.7 key demo rating, still ahead of the 10.505 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” results. FOX followed with “New Girl” (3.965 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.71 million and a 1.3 key demo). the CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” encore averaged 654,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Body of Proof” led the 10 p.m. hour overall with 8.14 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Golden Boy” drew 7.125 million viewers for second and a 1.2 key demo rating. NBC’s “Grimm” averaged 6.01 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.9 key demo rating, basically flat in its second Tuesday airing.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.