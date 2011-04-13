TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ pair carries CBS past ‘Dancing’-led ABC on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 12, 2011.

“Dancing with the Stars” and “Body of Proof” both held up well in their respective hours on Tuesday night, but CBS still won the night thanks to “NCIS” and its domination of the “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution” premiere.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.0 rating for the night, topping the 2.4 rating for NBC and ABC’s 2.3 rating in the key demographic. FOX was a distant fourth with a 1.2 rating, still beating the 0.3 rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 15.16 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share. ABC’s 10.64 million and 7.0/11 were good for second, far ahead of the 4.1/6 and 6.49 million viewers for NBC. FOX averaged a 2.2/3 and 3.47 million viewers, at least beating The CW’s 0.5/1 and 688,000 viewers.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” delivered Tuesday’s biggest audience with 19.21 million viewers and its highest rating among adults 18-49 with a 3.8 rating, winning the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was second with 6.91 million viewers and a 2.4 demo rating. ABC discovered it was possible to do worse than “No Ordinary Family” in the time period, as the premiere of “Jamie Oliver’s Food Revolution” averaged 5.32 million viewers and a 1.4 demo rating (still better than its Friday numbers last year). FOX’s “Glee” repeat was fourth with 4.19 million viewers. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat averaged 756,000 viewers in fifth.

9 p.m. – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 15.46 million viewers, but finished second in the key demo with a 3.0 rating. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was second overall with 15.345 million viewers and won the key demo with a 3.3 rating. Third place went to NBC’s “The Biggest Loser,” which improved to 7.46 million viewers and a 2.8 demo rating in its second hour. FOX’s “Raising Hope” repeat and a new “Traffic Light” averaged 2.75 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating. Somewhere around 619,000 viewers watched a “Hellcats” repeat on The CW.

10 p.m. – “Body of Proof” averaged 11.15 million viewers and a 2.5 demo rating to win the 10 p.m. hour for ABC, with the slightest of improvements over last week. CBS’ “The Good Wife” was second with 10.92 million viewers and a 2.0 demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was well back in third overall with 5.09 million viewers, but tied for second with a 2.0 demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.