TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ repeats, ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ pace Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, June 29, 2010.

ABC needs more hours of “Wipeout.” NBC needs more hours of “America’s Got Talent.” Both shows performed well in their respective slots, but in the balance neither network could hold off FOX in the key demographic or CBS overall on Tuesday night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.7 rating, comfortably topping the 2.0 rating for NBC in the all-important age range. ABC’s 1.7 rating was third with CBS’ 1.2 rating following. The CW’s 0.4 rating was fifth.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 7.856 million viewers to go with a 5.3/9, far ahead of the 3.9/7 for NBC. FOX was third overall with a 3.6/6, beating the 3.0/5 for ABC. The CW’s 0.7/1 was fifth.

CBS started the night in first with a 6.4/12 for a repeat of “NCIS.” ABC’s “Wipeout” was second overall with a 4.4/8, winning the hour in the key demo with a 2.6 rating. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” was third with a 3.5/6 and a close second in the demo. NBC’s “Losing It with Jillian” was fourth with a 2.7/5. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat was fifth.

NBC moved into first in the 9 p.m. hour with a 6.0/10 for “America’s Got Talent” and tied for the hour win in the key demo with a 2.8 rating. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat was second overall with a 5.5/9. FOX’s “Hell’s Kitchen” had a 3.8/6 overall and tied for the hour in the key demo. ABC’s “Downfall” had a 2.3/4 for fourth, dropping from last week’s premiere. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat was fifth.

Things got really sluggish in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “The Good Wife” repeat won overall with a 4.0/7. NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” repeat was second overall and won the hour with a 1.7 demo rating. ABC’s “Mind Games” “Primetime” special was third with a 2.3/4.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.