TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ repeats, NBC ‘SNL’ special lead Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 21, 2010.

CBS’ repeats of “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” were Tuesday night’s most watched programs, but the NBC special “Saturday Night Live Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas” drew a big young audience, leading to a primetime split.

Among adults 18-49, NBC won the night with a 2.3 rating, beating CBS’ 1.9 rating in the key demographic. FOX finished third with a 1.7 rating, while ABC’s 0.8 rating was fourth. The CW trailed with a 0.3 rating.

Overall, though. CBS averaged an estimated 10.13 million viewers to go with a 6.5 rating/11 share. NBC was a distant second with a 3.7/6 and 6.35 million viewers. FOX’s 2.9/5 and 4.79 million viewers were good for third, beating ABC’s 2.4/4 and 3.72 million viewers. The CW’s 0.6/1 and 890,000 viewers finished fifth.

8 p.m. — CBS’ “NCIS” repeat won the 8 p.m. hour with 12.32 million viewers and a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Minute to Win It” finished second with 7 million viewers and a 2.1 demo rating. FOX aired a repeat of “Glee” and drew 4.08 million viewers in third. ABC’s “Skating with the Stars” finale averaged 3.42 million viewers and a 0.8 demo rating in a distant fourth. The CW’s “One Tree Hill” repeat was fifth with 1.03 million viewers.

9 p.m. — CBS stayed in first overall with 11.31 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles.” NBC’s “Saturday Night Live Presents: A Very Gilly Christmas” wasn’t especially close overall with 6.17 million viewers, but won the hour in the key demo with a 2.3 rating. FOX’s second night of “Million Dollar Money Drop” averaged 5.51 million viewers and was third with an OK 2.0 demo rating. ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” repeat averaged 3.14 million views, while The CW’s “Life Unexpected” repeat averaged 750,000 million viewers.

10 p.m. — “The Good Wife” kept CBS in first in the 10 p.m. hour with 6.76 million viewers. NBC’s “SNL” special was second overall with 5.87 million viewers and easily won the hour with a 2.3 demo rating. ABC was third with 4.59 million viewers for a repeat of “Detroit 187.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.