TV Ratings: ‘NCIS,’ ‘X Factor’ lead Tuesday as ‘Last Man’ slips

#Dancing With The Stars
10.19.11 7 years ago 3 Comments
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 18, 2011.
Airing outside of its regular Wednesday/Thursday home once again, FOX’s “The X Factor” delivered strong demo numbers, particularly in its second hour, leading the network to a win among young viewers. Overall, of course, it was CBS dominating the night with hourly wins for “NCIS,” NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Unforgettable,” which posted encouraging week-to-week gains.
Meanwhile, ABC’s “Last Man Standing” took a big drop in its second week, but still provided a solid lead-in for the so-so “Man Up” premiere. 
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.8 rating for the night, beating CBS’ 3.2 rating in the key demographic. ABC was a distant third with a 2.4 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.9 rating. The CW trailed with a 0.8 rating.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 15.41 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share in primetime, easily best of the night. ABC’s 6.9/11 and 10.68 million viewers was just ahead of FOX’s 5.9/9 and 10.15 million. There was then a big drop to NBC’s 3.3/5 and 5.09 million viewers and another big drop to The CW’s 1.1/2 and 1.62 million viewers.
8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime in first for CBS with 19.01 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “The X Factor” was second with 9.94 and a 3.5 key demo rating. ABC was third with “Last Man Standing” (10.2 million and a 3.0 key demo rating, down by more overall than in the demo) and “Man Up” (7.8 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo). NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” slumped to 5.04 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, “90210” averaged 1.44 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, down in viewers, but steady in the demo.
9 p.m. – CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 15.33 million viewers and finished second with a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” took a big drop against “X Factor,” falling to 13.55 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating. “X Factor” won the hour among adults 18-49 with a 4.0 rating and was third overall with 10.35 million viewers. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” stumbled along with 5.25 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. The CW’s “Ringer” was up slightly in total viewers with 1.79 million and steady with a 0.8 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Unforgettable” closed out CBS’ primetime sweep with 11.87 million viewers and also won the hour with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Body of Proof” averaged nearly 9.5 million viewers for second, but a 1.9 key demo rating for third. NBC’s “Parenthood” averaged 4.97 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, both a tiny bit down from last week.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars
TAGS90210BODY OF PROOFDANCING WITH THE STARSLAST MAN STANDINGMAN UPNCISNCIS: LOS ANGELESNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSRINGERTHE X FACTORTuesdayTV RATINGSUNFORGETTABLE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP