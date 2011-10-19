TV Ratings: ‘NCIS,’ ‘X Factor’ lead Tuesday as ‘Last Man’ slips

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 18, 2011.

Airing outside of its regular Wednesday/Thursday home once again, FOX’s “The X Factor” delivered strong demo numbers, particularly in its second hour, leading the network to a win among young viewers. Overall, of course, it was CBS dominating the night with hourly wins for “NCIS,” NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Unforgettable,” which posted encouraging week-to-week gains.

Meanwhile, ABC’s “Last Man Standing” took a big drop in its second week, but still provided a solid lead-in for the so-so “Man Up” premiere.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.8 rating for the night, beating CBS’ 3.2 rating in the key demographic. ABC was a distant third with a 2.4 rating, followed by NBC’s 1.9 rating. The CW trailed with a 0.8 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 15.41 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/15 share in primetime, easily best of the night. ABC’s 6.9/11 and 10.68 million viewers was just ahead of FOX’s 5.9/9 and 10.15 million. There was then a big drop to NBC’s 3.3/5 and 5.09 million viewers and another big drop to The CW’s 1.1/2 and 1.62 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime in first for CBS with 19.01 million viewers and a 3.8 rating among adults 18-49. FOX’s “The X Factor” was second with 9.94 and a 3.5 key demo rating. ABC was third with “Last Man Standing” (10.2 million and a 3.0 key demo rating, down by more overall than in the demo) and “Man Up” (7.8 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo). NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” slumped to 5.04 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, “90210” averaged 1.44 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, down in viewers, but steady in the demo.

9 p.m. – CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 15.33 million viewers and finished second with a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” took a big drop against “X Factor,” falling to 13.55 million viewers and a 2.6 key demo rating. “X Factor” won the hour among adults 18-49 with a 4.0 rating and was third overall with 10.35 million viewers. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” stumbled along with 5.25 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating. The CW’s “Ringer” was up slightly in total viewers with 1.79 million and steady with a 0.8 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Unforgettable” closed out CBS’ primetime sweep with 11.87 million viewers and also won the hour with a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Body of Proof” averaged nearly 9.5 million viewers for second, but a 1.9 key demo rating for third. NBC’s “Parenthood” averaged 4.97 million viewers and a 2.0 key demo rating, both a tiny bit down from last week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.