TV Ratings: ‘New Girl,’ ‘NCIS’ keep FOX and CBS atop Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, October 4, 2011.

We’re only a few weeks into the season, but already certain nights have fallen into steady routines. Tuesday has become particularly settled, with “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” leading CBS to overall domination and “New Girl” pacing FOX to victory among young viewers.

In general, there were extensive ratings declines on Tuesday night — particularly for The CW, but also for “NCIS: Los Angeles” and a couple other shows — and while some of that may be attributable to postseason baseball on TBS, that may not tell the whole story.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.6 rating, edging out the 3.3 rating for CBS in the key demographic. ABC’s 2.2 rating was third, with NBC’s 2.0 rating close behind. The CW trailed with a 0.6 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 14.955 million viewers to go with a 9.4 rating/15 share, which easily topped the 11.39 million viewers and 7.6/12 for ABC. FOX’s 4.6/7 and 7.93 million viewers finished third, beating the 3.5/5 and 5.4 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged a 1.0/1 and 1.41 million viewers for the night.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 18.86 million viewers and a 4.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “NCIS.” ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” clip show was second with 9.11 million viewers, but fourth with a 1.7 key demo rating. FOX’s “Glee” averaged just under 8.3 million viewers and a 3.5 key demo rating for third overall and second in the demo. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” averaged 5.52 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating. The CW’s “90210” was down significantly (and oddly) to 1.32 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” moved into first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 14.83 million viewers and finished third with a 2.8 key demo rating. CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles” was a close second with 14.65 million viewers and a 3.4 key demo rating. FOX’s “New Girl” (8.62 million viewers and a 4.3 key demo rating) and “Raising Hope” (6.51 million viewers and a 2.9 key demo rating) were third overall and first for the demo. NBC’s 5.69 million viewers and 2.1 key demo rating were fourth. After two weeks of leveling, The CW’s “Ringer” took a big plunge to 1.49 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, the sort of weird and somewhat inexplicable drop that doesn’t necessarily seem baseball related.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Unforgettable” continued to slip, while still winning the 10 p.m. hour with 11.35 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Body of Proof” got a boost from “Dancing with the Stars” overrun and averaged 10.22 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating in second. It was a down week for NBC’s “Parenthood,” with just under 5 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.