TV Ratings: New ‘NCIS’ series high paces CBS on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, February 1, 2011.

Just in case you’ve forgotten, TV shows in their eighth seasons aren’t supposed to be setting new series highs for viewership, but that’s what “NCIS” keeps doing.

The venerable CBS procedural averaged more than 22.7 million viewers on Tuesday night, eclipsing a viewership record it set just last month. As a result, CBS had no trouble ruling Tuesday night in all key measures.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.5 rating for the night, beating NBC’s 2.9 rating in the key demographic. FOX’s 1.7 rating and the 1.3 rating for ABC followed, with The CW a fairly competitive fifth with a 1.0 rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 17.53 million viewers to go with a 10.4 rating/16 share, far out-distancing the 4.9/8 and 8.18 million viewers for NBC. FOX’s 5.02 million viewers edged out the 4.96 million viewers for ABC. The CW’s 2.14 million viewers finished fifth in what was The CW’s most-watched Tuesday in over a year.

8 p.m. – As was mentioned previously, “NCIS” dominated the 8 p.m. hour with 22.7 million viewers and a 4.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” was second with 8.68 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating. FOX’s repeat of “Glee” was a distant third with 4.93 million viewers, topping the 4.19 million viewers for a repeat of “No Ordinary Family” on ABC. The CW’s wedding-fueled “One Tree Hill” delivered its biggest episode since December 2009 with 2.37 million viewers.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed ahead in the 9 p.m. hour with 17.76 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which also won the key demo with a 3.8 rating. The second hour of “The Biggest Loser” improved to 9.65 million viewers and a 3.5 demo rating. ABC’s new “V” averaged 5.23 million viewers for third overall and a 1.7 demo rating for fourth. FOX was fourth overall with 5.1 million viewers for the finale of “Million Dollar Money Drop,” third in the key demo. The CW’s “Hellcats” averaged 1.91 million viewers in fifth.

10 p.m. – In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ “The Good Wife” averaged 12.13 million viewers and tied for first in the key demo with a 2.2 rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was a distant second overall with 6.2 million viewers, but did a 2.2 rating to tie for first in the demo. ABC’s “Detroit 187” was third with 5.44 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.