TV Ratings: New ‘Parenthood,’ repeat ‘NCIS’ help NBC and CBS start 2013 on top

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, January 1, 2013.

The first night of 2013 held true to Tuesday form with CBS dominating overall despite a slate of repeats. Among young viewers, though, NBC ruled with two hours of “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” repeats and a new “Parenthood.”

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.6 rating for Tuesday night, beating CBS’ 1.2 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 0.9 rating and FOX’s 0.7 rating followed in the key demo, which The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.64 million viewers and a 5.5 rating/9 share to win Tuesday primetime, with NBC taking a distant second with 5.31 million viewers and a 3.2/5. ABC’s 1.9/3 and 3.01 million viewers was well ahead of the 1.0/2 and 1.64 million viewers for FOX. The CW averaged a 0.8/1 and 1.18 million viewers.

[Univision averaged 3.54 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Tuesday night.]

8 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS” led the 8 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.61 million viewers, coming in third with a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” repeat was second overall with 5.17 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating, edging out the 5.015 million viewers and 1.4 key demo rating for NBC’s “Off Their Rockers” repeat. On FOX, repeats of “Ben and Kate” averaged 1.64 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating, topping the 1.06 million viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” repeat.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.29 million viewers for an “NCIS: Los Angeles” repeat, which finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Off Their Rockers” repeat was second with 5.68 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating. There was a large drop ABC’s repeats of “Happy Endings” (2.33 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating) and “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” (1.555 million and a 0.5 key demo). FOX’s two repeats of “New Girl” averaged 1.64 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. The CW’s new “Emily Owens, MD” averaged nearly 1.3 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS’ repeat sweep concluded in the 10 p.m. hour as “Vegas” averaged 6.01 million viewers for first and came in second with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s new “Parenthood” ruled the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating and finished second with 5.24 million viewers. A repeat of “Nashville” averaged 1.91 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating for ABC.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.