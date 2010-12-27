TV Ratings: NFL postponement lets CBS, FOX split Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, December 26, 2010.

A blizzard in Philadelphia left NBC without a Sunday Night Football game and allowed CBS’ repeats and FOX’s NFL overrun-boosted repeats to carry Sunday night.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 3.1 rating, tops in the coveted demographic. CBS was second with a 1.6 rating, with ABC and NBC tying for third with a 1.4 rating.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 8.59 million viewers and a 5.3 rating/9 share, edging out FOX’s 4.6/8 and 8.23 million viewers. ABC’s 3.7/6 and 6.24 million viewers finished third, beating NBC’s 2.7/5 and 4.45 million viewers.

7 p.m. — FOX started the night in first with 14.92 million viewers and a 5.1 rating among adults 18-49 for NFL overrun. CBS’ “60 Minutes” was second with 11.78 million viewers and a 1.9 demo rating. ABC’s evening-long broadcast of “The Sound of Music” was with with 4.52 million viewers. NBC’s “Football Night in America” was fourth with 4.13 million viewers.

8 p.m. — CBS’ repeat of “Undercover Boss” won the 8 p.m. hour overall with 8.41 million viewers. ABC’s movie was second with 6.45 million viewers for “Sound of Music.” FOX’s repeat of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” was third with 5.62 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.4 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s “Football Night in America” was fourth with 5.57 million viewers.

9 p.m. — ABC’s movie won the 9 p.m. hour overall with 7.18 million viewers. CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Miami” was second with 6.85 million viewers. NBC’s repeat of “Minute to Win It” finished third with 4.34 million viewers. While FOX’s “Family Guy” repeat and “Running Wilde” were fourth overall with 4.14 million viewers, they averaged a 1.9 demo rating to win the hour.

10 p.m. — CBS’ repeat of “The Mentalist” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 7.33 million viewers. ABC’s “Sound of Music” was second overall with 6.81 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.6 demo rating. NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was third with 3.76 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

