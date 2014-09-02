TV Ratings: ‘Ninja,’ ‘MasterChef,’ series low ‘Dome’ lead Labor Day Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, September 1, 2014.

Labor Day Monday took a small bite out of primetime numbers, though “Under the Dome,” “MasterChef” and “American Ninja Warrior” helped CBS, FOX and NBC claim shares of the primetime crown.

Since last week's numbers were slightly impacted by NBC's Emmy Awards telecast, there were only small week-to-week drops for most shows, with some adding viewers even if they dropped in the key demo. The biggest week-to-week dropper was CBS' “Under the Dome,” but even that was only off by 0.2 in the key demo, while NBC's “Running Wild with Bear Grylls” took a big episode-to-episode drop.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC and FOX both averaged a 1.6 rating for Monday night in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.1 key demo rating, followed by CBS' 1.0 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.4 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 5.37 million viewers and a 3.3 rating/6 share for Monday primetime, edging out NBC's 2.9/5 and 5.14 million viewers. FOX was third with 4.67 million viewers and a 2.7/5, followed by ABC's 3.0/5 and 4.28 million viewers. The CW averaged 1.36 million viewers and a 0.9/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “MasterChef” won the 8 p.m. hour for FOX with 5.44 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. CBS was second overall and third in the key demo with a repeat of “The Big Bang Theory” (5.97 million and a 1.2 key demo) and the CBS Fall Preview special (4.69 million and a 0.8 key demo). ABC's “Bachelor in Paradise” averaged 4.725 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, topping the 3.89 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for NBC's “Running Wild with Bear Grylls.” The CW's repeats of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” averaged 1.45 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “American Ninja Warrior” pushed NBC into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 5.49 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Bachelor in Paradise” was second with 4.585 million viewers and third with a 1.2 key demo rating. Repeats of CBS' “Mike & Molly” and “Two and a Half Men” averaged 4.49 million viewers for second and a 0.8 key demo rating for third, compared to the 3.89 million viewers and 1.3 key demo rating for FOX's “Hotel Hell.” The CW's “America's Next Top Model” averaged 1.275 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” averaged 6.29 million viewers to win the 10 p.m. hour, coming in second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” averaged 6.03 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. ABC's “Mistresses” drew 3.54 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating for its season finale.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.