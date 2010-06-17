TV Ratings: No ‘Surprises,’ ‘Dance’ and ‘Talent’ rule Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, June 16, 2010.

With CBS only getting lackluster numbers for its “TV’s Greatest Surprises” special, Wednesday night was still ruled by NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” overall and FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” in the key demographic.

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 2.6 rating, topping NBC’s 2.1 rating in the key age range. CBS was third with a 1.5 rating, beating out ABC’s 0.9 rating and the 0.5 rating for The CW.

Overall, though, NBC won the night with an estimated 8.125 million viewers and a 5.0 rating/9 share. FOX was second with a 4.0/7, edging out the 3.9/7 for CBS. ABC was fourth with a 2.2/4, leaving The CW in fifth with a 0.9/2.

NBC started the night in first overall with a 4.2/8 for an “America’s Got Talent” repeat. CBS’ “TV’s Greatest Surprises” special was second with a 4.1/8. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was a close third with a 3.9/7 and won the hour in the key demographic with a 2.5 rating. ABC’s repeats of “The Middle” finished fourth, with The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat doing a 0.9/2 for fifth.

A new “America’s Got Talent” improved to a 6.6/11 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour, also winning in the key demo with a 3.0 rating. FOX’s “So You Think You Can Dance” was second with a 4.1/7 and a 2.7 demo rating. The end of CBS’ “Surprises” special and a “Rules of Engagement” repeat had CBS in third with a 3.6/6. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “Cougar Town” averaged a 2.5/4 for fourth, while The CW’s “America’s Next Top Model” repeat trailed.

In the 10 p.m. hour, CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” and NBC’s repeat of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” both averaged a 4.1/7 and a 1.6 demo rating. ABC’s new “Happy Town” had a 1.6/3 and averaged just under 2.2 million viewers in third.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.