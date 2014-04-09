TV Ratings: No ‘Winter Soldier’ bump for ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ as NBC, CBS split Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 8, 2014.
A widely hyped and well-received episode of “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” actually dropped in ratings despite a tie-in to the blockbuster “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Of course, even with a huge bump ABC wouldn't have competed on Tuesday with “The Voice”-driven NBC and “NCIS”-fueled CBS.
For CBS, there was a big week-to-week bump for “NCIS,” which helped the network easily win Tuesday overall, while “Chicago Fire” capitalized on a “Person of Interest” repeat to lead NBC to a key demo victory.
Among Tuesday decliners, “The Voice” lost a chunk of support, which also translated into drops for “About a Boy” and “Chicago Fire.” ABC's comedies were also down, but FOX's “The Mindy Project” was up a hair.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.1 rating for Tuesday night, edging out the 2.0 rating for CBS in the key demographic. There was a big drop to ABC's 1.1 key demo rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for FOX. The CW's night of repeats averaged a 0.2 key demo rating.
Overall, though, CBS dominated with an estimated 13.19 million viewers and an 8.5 rating/14 share for Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 8.08 million viewers and a 5.1/8, still far ahead of the 3.4 million viewers and 2.2/4 for ABC. FOX averaged 2.55 million viewers and a 1.6/3, topping the 750,000 viewers and 0.5/1 for The CW.
8 p.m. – “NCIS” cruised to 8 p.m. victory for CBS with 17.18 million viewers and finished a close second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was second with 10.83 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.8 key demo rating. On ABC, “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was down from last week with 4.91 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in third, still unthreatened by the 2.79 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for “Glee,” which was up a hair. On The CW, a repeat of “The Originals” averaged 736,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS maintained its overall lead in the 9 p.m. hour with 14.365 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which also won the hour among adults 18-49 with a 2.3 rating. NBC was second with “About a Boy” (7.14 million and a 1.8 key demo) and “Growing Up Fisher” (5.62 million and a 1.5 key demo). ABC was third with “The Goldbergs” (4.3 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (2.55 million and a 0.8 key demo). FOX's two episodes of “The Mindy Project” averaged 2.31 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating (actually a 1.05 key demo rating, because the 9:30 half-hour averaged a 1.1). The CW's encore of “The 100” averaged 764,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – A repeat of “Person of Interest” averaged 8.02 million viewers to close CBS' primetime sweep, but finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago Fire” was second overall with 7.01 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. ABC's “Resurrection” encore averaged only 1.88 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
When is ABC going to consider giving AoS a better timeslot? Honestly.
The thing is the showrunners told everybody that this episode would have spoilers for the movie and it had gigantic spoilers for the movie. So, if you were clued in enough to know this and you, I don’t know, have a life that doesn’t allow you to see movies on Marvel teevee’s timetable, why would you have watched this episode? Or any of the rest of the season until you managed to get to a movie theater?
But I don’t know how much of the drop you can attribute to that.
Having seen The Winter Soldier, there was nothing in either the movie itself or the previews to remind audience members that there’s a current television show dealing with SHIELD and potential movie fallout. If people hadn’t known about the show before, they weren’t going to start watching just because so many of them saw the movie. As for the drop this week, I’d assume those are regular show viewers who are putting it off since they haven’t seen the movie yet and don’t want to be spoiled.
Uh are you kidding me? Every single promo they’ve released on ABC and even in the theaters at AMC has been talking about how this episode is the fall out from the Winter Soldier – it’s been all over the press and they’ve talked about it at red carpet interviews – of course the movie was gonna touch on Coulson’s team given that most characters still assumed Coulson was dead, but they’ve done plenty of hype for this episode – the drop was nonetheless more about people who didn’t wanna be spoiled for this movie, hence why ABC is also doing a repeat airing next week before the newest episode
I confess I am surprised. I thought that the lapsed AoS fans, those who had forgotten it or even those who never saw an episode but who saw the movie or at least just caught the hype would tune in to sort of continue the story or see what it was all about.
Maybe the first few episodes were just too toxic for those who wanted an “Avengers” every week or maybe, as AutographedCat” alludes to above, this timeslot is just too competitive for this show.
The first episodes weren’t toxic for me, but the show had problems that I came to realize it wasn’t going to be able to fix – for me – in its first season. Because they involve recasting/new characters/big changes in story direction and the writers’ approach to the material. So I figured I’d pick it up in the second season (I have no apprehension that it’ll be cancelled) and, if I liked it, stick with it. From what I’ve read it’s changing directions in ways that may appeal to me, but I still feel like it’s saddled with baggage it’s going to take a hiatus to dispense with, so I didn’t see a need to pick it up just now. I’ll be back in the fall to give it another shot.
Well this is what I meant by the first episodes being too toxic for some people though I hear you that perhaps toxic is too strong a term.
But, from what you’ve said, I’m guessing you’re either one or all of the following; a genre fan, a Marvel movies/comics fan, a Whedon fan so, in theory this show should appeal to you but you checked it out and those first episodes just put you off, at least temporarily.
You won’t find argument from me. The early going was ropey and the casting of Brett Dalton as Ward was outrageously misconceived and continues to plague the show however, as you seem to have heard, the show has definitely improved.
It’s been said often that many great shows didn’t start, out of the gate, as great but that knowledge doesn’t seem to have translated into a willingness to stick with AoS for a season.
What will it take to rescue the show from these disappointing ratings if continuity with hit films can’t do it?
New time slot or, as you suggest, major re-tooling?
I’m both a genre fan and Whedon fan, yep.
I really do think stronger casting would’ve carried the early, rough episodes for me, but that ship has sailed, and from the reviews I’ve read last night’s episode “fixed” the Ward problem in a way that at least sounds vaguely promising.
Though I do think the timeslot is the main problem with the vast majority of people that ABC would like to have watching this show. I’ve always felt ABC was courting specifically the NCIS action/procedural audience (an audience I am not really a part of, so I’ve kind of accepted that it’s never going to be a show made for “me”), and the DVR growth suggests it’s a second-choice show in the time period for a significant number of people. They might’ve thought it’d be good competition programming, but clearly it’s not, and I think if they moved it it’d become a major strength for them.