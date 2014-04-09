TV Ratings: No ‘Winter Soldier’ bump for ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ as NBC, CBS split Tuesday

04.09.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, April 8, 2014.

A widely hyped and well-received episode of “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” actually dropped in ratings despite a tie-in to the blockbuster “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” Of course, even with a huge bump ABC wouldn't have competed on Tuesday with “The Voice”-driven NBC and “NCIS”-fueled CBS.

For CBS, there was a big week-to-week bump for “NCIS,” which helped the network easily win Tuesday overall, while “Chicago Fire” capitalized on a “Person of Interest” repeat to lead NBC to a key demo victory.

Among Tuesday decliners, “The Voice” lost a chunk of support, which also translated into drops for “About a Boy” and “Chicago Fire.” ABC's comedies were also down, but FOX's “The Mindy Project” was up a hair.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.1 rating for Tuesday night, edging out the 2.0 rating for CBS in the key demographic. There was a big drop to ABC's 1.1 key demo rating and the 1.0 key demo rating for FOX. The CW's night of repeats averaged a 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, though, CBS dominated with an estimated 13.19 million viewers and an 8.5 rating/14 share for Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 8.08 million viewers and a 5.1/8, still far ahead of the 3.4 million viewers and 2.2/4 for ABC. FOX averaged 2.55 million viewers and a 1.6/3, topping the 750,000 viewers and 0.5/1 for The CW.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” cruised to 8 p.m. victory for CBS with 17.18 million viewers and finished a close second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was second with 10.83 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.8 key demo rating. On ABC, “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was down from last week with 4.91 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in third, still unthreatened by the 2.79 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for “Glee,” which was up a hair. On The CW, a repeat of “The Originals” averaged 736,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS maintained its overall lead in the 9 p.m. hour with 14.365 million viewers for “NCIS: Los Angeles,” which also won the hour among adults 18-49 with a 2.3 rating. NBC was second with “About a Boy” (7.14 million and a 1.8 key demo) and “Growing Up Fisher” (5.62 million and a 1.5 key demo). ABC was third with “The Goldbergs” (4.3 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Trophy Wife” (2.55 million and a 0.8 key demo). FOX's two episodes of “The Mindy Project” averaged 2.31 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating (actually a 1.05 key demo rating, because the 9:30 half-hour averaged a 1.1). The CW's encore of “The 100” averaged 764,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – A repeat of “Person of Interest” averaged 8.02 million viewers to close CBS' primetime sweep, but finished second with a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Chicago Fire” was second overall with 7.01 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. ABC's “Resurrection” encore averaged only 1.88 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

TOPICS#The Voice#The Mindy Project
TAGSABOUT A BOYCHICAGO FIREGleeMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDNCISNCIS: LOS ANGELESNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSTHE GOLDBERGSTHE MINDY PROJECTTHE VOICETROPHY WIFETuesdayTV RATINGS

