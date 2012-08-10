TV Ratings: Olympic numbers dive, but NBC dominates Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, August 9, 2012.

Numbers from Thursday night’s Olympics telecast were way down for NBC, as viewers showed relative disinterest in Usain Bolt’s 200-meter win, lots of diving, David Rudisha’s 800-meter world record and the rest of the evening’s menu. Of course, NBC still ruled the night in all imaginable measures.

NBC averaged a 6.8 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday night, easily best in the key demographic. CBS’ 1.7 key demo rating and the 1.6 key demo rating for ABC followed. FOX posted a 1.0 key demo rating, while The CW did a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 22.4 million viewers and a 13.4 rating/22 share for Thursday primetime. CBS was far back in second with 5.83 million viewers and a 3.8/6, holding off the 5.06 million viewers and 3.0/5 for ABC. FOX averaged a 1.7/3 and 2.74 million viewers, beating the 774,000 viewers and 0.5/1 for The CW handily.

[Univision averaged 3.96 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday night.]

8 p.m. – The start of NBC’s Olympics coverage averaged 19.15 million viewers and a 5.4 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour. CBS’ repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” and “Two and a Half Men” averaged 6.55 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, topping the 5.34 million viewers and 1.6 key demo rating for ABC’s “Wipeout” repeat. FOX’s pair of “Raising Hope” repeats averaged 2.74 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, far ahead of the 922,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat.

9 p.m. – NBC’s Olympics telecast rose to 24.46 million viewers and a 7.3 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS held onto second with 6.22 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating for CBS’ “Big Brother,” which was up from last week’s elimination show. ABC’s “Wipeout” was third with 4.83 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, with FOX’s “Glee” repeat averaging 2.75 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in fourth. The CW’s encore of “The L.A. Complex” averaged 626,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating, far ahead of what the episode’s original Tuesday airing drew.

10 p.m. – The 10 p.m. hour went to NBC’s Olympics coverage with 23.6 million viewers and a 7.6 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Rookie Blue” averaged 5.01 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for second, topping the 4.73 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for CBS’ repeat of “Person of Interest.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.