TV Ratings: Olympics down, but dominant on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, February 22, 2010.

Although NBC’s Monday night broadcast from the Winter Olympics in Vancouver was down handily from last week and down slightly from Sunday, the telecast still had no trouble holding off the competition.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.4 rating (compared to a 7.2 rating last Monday), well ahead of the 3.0 rating for ABC. CBS’ 2.5 rating and the 2.2 rating for FOX followed in the key demographic. The CW trailed with a 0.8 rating.

Overall, NBC averaged 21.07 million viewers (off from 25.5 million last Monday) to go with a 12.7 rating/20 share. ABC’s 5.9/9 was a distant second, with CBS’ 5.0/8 close behind. FOX’s 4.2/6 was fourth, leaving The CW in fifth with a 1.2/2.

NBC swept the primetime hours starting with the 12.1/18 for the Olympics in the 8 p.m. hour, where the Games also did a 4.9 demo rating. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was second with a 6.9/10 and a respectable 3.6 demo. FOX’s repeat of “House” was third, edging the 3.7/6 for CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Accidentally on Purpose.” The CW’s “One Tree Hill” did a 1.4/2 and trailed.

The Olympics delivered a 12.9/19 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour, riding to a 5.5 demo rating. ABC’s “The Bachelor” was up to a 7.4/11. CBS’ repeats of “Two and a Half Men” and “The Big Bang Theory” were third. FOX’s “24” did a 5.1/8 and a 2.8 demo rating, both slightly up from last week. The CW’s “Life Unexpected” was fifth with a 1.3/2.

NBC closed the night in first with a 12.9/22 for the Olympics, which anchored the night with ice dancing and did a 5.6 demo rating. CBS’ repeat of “CSI: Miami” was second, ahead of a 3.5/6 for an ABC repeat of “Castle.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.