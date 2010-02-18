TV Ratings: Olympics get revenge on ‘American Idol’ on Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, February 17, 2010.

After getting thumped by “American Idol” on Tuesday, the NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics turned around and crushed “American Idol” on Wednesday, as viewers favored Shaun White high-flying athletics to the final Top 24 reveal.

Among adults 18-49, NBC dominated the night with an 8.9 rating, far ahead of the 4.5 rating for FOX in the key demographic. CBS was a distant third with a 1.8 rating, with ABC’s 1.5 rating and the 0.4 rating for The CW following.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 29.26 million viewers to go with a 16.7 rating/26 share for the night. FOX was second with a 7.4/11 and 12.78 million viewers. CBS’ 4.5/7 and ABC’s 26.4 followed. The CW trailed with a 0.7/1.

NBC started the night strong with a 15.2/24 for the Winter Olympics broadcast, which added a 7.6 demo rating. FOX’s new “Human Target” was second with a 4.4/7 and a 2.1 demo rating. ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Middle” did a 3.2/5 to edge CBS’ repeats of “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and “Gary Unmarried.” The CW’s repeat of “Life Unexpected” had a 0.9/1 for fifth.

In the 9 p.m. hour, NBC averaged a 17.0/26 and a 9.0 demo rating for its Olympics coverage. FOX’s “American Idol” had a 10.4/16 and a 6.9 rating, well off its normal season pace and way down from last night’s totals. CBS’ repeat of “Criminal Minds” had a 5.3/8 for third, beating the 2.5/4 for ABC’s repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Middle.” The CW’s “Gossip Girl” repeat was fifth.

NBC closed the night in first with the Olympics rising to a 17.8/29 and a 10.1 demo rating. CBS’ “CSI: NY” was second with a 5.3/9. ABC’s two episodes of “Cougar Town” trailed.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.