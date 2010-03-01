TV Ratings: Olympics, ‘Marriage Ref’ strong for NBC Sunday

#Undercover Boss
03.01.10 8 years ago
Fast National ratings for Sunday, February 28, 2010.
The final night of the Winter Olympics from Vancouver delivered strong ratings for NBC, while a half-hour previous of “The Marriage Ref” also had potentially encouraging returns for the network.
Meanwhile, after two weeks of slight declines, CBS got a big night out of “Undercover Boss,” which seems to now be standing on its own as a breakout hit for the network.
Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.3 rating for the night, comfortably ahead of the 3.1 rating for CBS. ABC was third in the key demographic with a 2.6 rating, topping the 2.0 rating for FOX.
Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 19.77 million viewers for the night to go with an 11.3 rating/18 share. CBS was a distant second with a 6.8/11. ABC’s 5.1/8 was still far ahead of the 2.6/4 for FOX.
NBC swept the Sunday primetime hours starting at 7 p.m. with a 10.2/17 for Olympics wrap-up and Closing Ceremony coverage. CBS’ “60 Minutes” was second with a 6.7/11. Third went to ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” while FOX’s two episodes of “Til Death” were fourth with a 1.7/3.
In the 8 p.m. hour, NBC’s Olympics coverage improved to a 13.0/20 and a 6.0 demo rating. CBS’ “The Amazing Race” had a 5.8/9, up from recent airings. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” repeat topped the 3.0/5 for FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show.”
The Olympics were down to an 11.7/18 in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” had an 8.7/13 and, in its second half-hour, did a 5.6 demo rating, beating the 4.8 demo for the Olympics in that half-hour (NBC still won the full hour in the demo). ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” did a 6.7/10 for third. FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” and “American Dad” were fourth.
NBC closed the night with the truncated end of the Olympics closing (11.3/18) and the half-hour tease of “The Marriage Ref” (8.7/15 and a 4.8 demo rating). CBS’ “Cold Case” did a 6.1/10, beating the 5.3/9 for ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters,” though the ABC drama won in the key demo. 
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Undercover Boss
TAGS60 minutesBrothers SistersCold CaseDESPERATE HOUSEWIVESNIELSEN RATINGSRATINGSSundayTHE AMAZING RACETHE MARRIAGE REFTV RATINGSUndercover BossWINTER OLYMPICS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP