TV Ratings: ‘Once Upon a Time’ premieres strong, while World Series, NFL lead Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, October 23, 2011.
Saddled with a second consecutive rout, NBC’s Sunday Night Football took another big drop this week, falling behind FOX’s World Series coverage, which led Sunday night in all key measures.
Meanwhile, on the scripted side of things, ABC got a strong premiere for “Once Upon a Time, which didn’t just deliver its own happy ending, but also gave “Desperate Housewives” a boost. “Once Upon a Time” couldn’t help 10 p.m. drama “Pan Am,” however, as the freshman series continued to struggle.
On to the numbers…
Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 4.4 rating for the night, topping NBC’s 3.8 rating in the key demographic. There was a big drop to ABC’s 2.6 rating and then to the 2.3 rating for CBS.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 14.615 million viewers in primetime to go with an 8.8 rating/14 share. CBS was second with a 6.7/10 and 10.49 million viewers. That left normal Sunday champ NBC in a dismal third overall with a 5.9/9 and 9.57 million viewers, still beating out ABC’s 5.3/8 and nearly 8.6 million viewers.
7 p.m. – FOX started primetime in first with 17.64 million viewers and a 5.8 rating among adults 18-49 for NFL overrun and postgame coverage. CBS was second with the 12.65 million viewers and 2.5 key demo rating for “60 Minutes,” which was boosted by roughly 20 minutes of NFL overrun in a handful of major markets. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” averaged 6.61 million viewers beating the 5.32 million for NBC’s “Football Night in America.”
8 p.m. – The start of FOX’s coverage of World Series Game 3 between the Rangers and Cardinals averaged 13.99 million viewers to win the 8 p.m. hour overall, along with a second place 4.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” averaged 12.79 million viewers for second overall and while the drama’s 3.9 key demo rating was third for the hour, it finished second for each half-hour. NBC’s football pregame and Saints-Colts kickoff averaged 11.34 million viewers and a 4.4 key demo rating. On CBS, “The Amazing Race” averaged 9.91 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – FOX’s baseball averaged 13.72 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour and finished second with a 3.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s football was second overall with 12.09 million viewers and won the hour with a 4.9 key demo rating. “The Good Wife” was third overall for CBS with 9.61 million viewers and finished fourth with a 2.0 key demo rating. ABC was fourth overall with the 9.22 million viewers for “Desperate Housewives” and third with a 3.0 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – Though it was airing out of FOX’s primetime window, baseball averaged 13.11 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 for the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “CSI: Miami” was second overall with 9.8 million viewers, but third with a 2.1 key demo rating. With the Saints beating up on the Colts, NBC’s football slipped to 9.53 million viewers and a 4.1 key demo rating. ABC’s “Pan Am” averaged 5.77 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating, nearly identical to last week’s totals.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.
In hindsight it was pretty obvious that the general tv audience doesn’t know or care what Fables is. And the concept and production values may suck people in despite the story being meh.
Also, I’m ready to quit Pan Am. No agony at all for when that gets cancelled.
Even though Pan Am’s numbers are still not good, isn’t it relatively good that they stayed the same, rather than continuing to drop? Given how last week’s episode was by far the weakest, and this week’s was substantially better, potentially they could increase next week…or maybe I’m just grasping at straws since for the most part I enjoy the show.
John – “Stable” is always better than “down,” but when the numbers are that low, it’s definitely straw-grasping. It’s hard to imagine ABC airing a show with those ratings during Sweeps, but I don’t know what the alternative is…
-Daniel
I really hate Pan Am has been struggling so much. It really is a good show with a terrible time slot.
Jim – It was a perfectly fine time slot when “Pan Am” drew nearly 11 million viewers for its premiere. People just seem not to like “Pan Am,” which is a little sad, but hardly shocking…
-Daniel
Im glad Once Upon a Time had a good start, even though i havent seen it yet, i would like to support a show that is different than the usual Lawyer/Cop/Doctor procedurals.. then again, my favorite sunday show is currently The Good Wife (ahead of Boardwalk Empire, Dexter and even The Walking Dead)
By the way, i still think of Pan Am as harmless light fun, i mean i would like it to be renewed to see if it gets better, but wont cry if they cancelled it.
Dan, in your opinion, what are Pan Am’s odds for survival looking like ?
JedyKnight – Long-term survival? Oh, not a chance, sadly. “Pan Am” is as good as dead. Whether that death comes after one more airing or three more airings or even 8 ore airings, it’s still not surviving. I’ll watch it as long as episodes keep airing, but I don’t think it’ll be taxing my DVR for long…
-Daniel
Hopefully it gets at least two more episodes, as that is when Karine Vanesse’s character gets put front and center again.
Pan Am isn’t working because instead of making a period piece, which might have been interestingly different, they are just making a glossy modern soap with a few random nods to the past. It had a failure of nerve about the premise.
I love Pan Am & wish that it could be kept. It’s a pity that it is in the 10 Eastern/9 Centre time-slot, for it has an earlier family-appropriate feel to it. It evokes the early 1960s adroitly, & I’m old enough to recall that era ! Here’s hoping the Nielsen family ( any relation to the Manson family ? ) come back !