TV Ratings: ‘Parenthood,’ ‘Voice’ let NBC split Tuesday with ‘NCIS’-driven CBS

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 13, 2012.

“Parenthood” topped “Vegas” among young viewers to help NBC score a narrow Tuesday win in the advertiser-friendly demographic, but nothing could stop CBS from sweeping primetime overall with its “NCIS” double-bill.

In the 9 p.m. comedy log-jam, dwindling ratings for FOX’s “New Girl” have made NBC the big winner, while “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” continues to embody ABC’s struggles. [The difficulties for “Ben and Kate” are a different story.]

And, finally, it was the most watched episode of “Hart of Dixie” since last December, which also boosted “Emily Owens, MD” and its chances for a back-nine order.

On to the numbers…





8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime in first overall with 16.89 million viewers and a second place 3.0 rating among adults 18-49, both well below the drama’s season averages for CBS. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second with 11.945 million viewers and a distant third with a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” was first in the key demo with a 3.8 rating and third with 10.98 million viewers. FOX had a low night for “Raising Hope” (3.82 million and a 1.6 key demo) and particularly for “Ben and Kate” (2.48 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo). The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” had a strong (by “Hart of Dixie” standards) 1.68 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour both in total viewers, with 15.68 million, and among adults 18-49 with a 2.8 rating. NBC was far, far, far back in second with “Go On” (6.32 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating) and “The New Normal” (4.75 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo). ABC was third overall and fourth in the demo with “Happy Endings” (4.75 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) and “Don’t Trust the B—-” (3.18 million and a 1.1 key demo). FOX was fourth overall and third in the demo with “New Girl” (4.34 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (3.23 million and a 1.7 key demo rating). [Yes, “Happy Endings” beat “New Girl” in total viewers, which is what comes form having a lead-in draw under 2.5 million.] The CW’s “Emily Owens, MD” averaged 1.43 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – “Vegas” completed CBS’ primetime sweep overall with 10.41 million viewers, but slipped to a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Parenthood” was far back in second overall with 4.74 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. ABC’s ‘Private Practice” averaged only 3.66 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.