TV Ratings: ‘Parenthood,’ ‘Voice’ let NBC split Tuesday with ‘NCIS’-driven CBS

#Dancing With The Stars #The Voice #The Mindy Project
11.14.12 6 years ago 13 Comments
Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 13, 2012.
“Parenthood” topped “Vegas” among young viewers to help NBC score a narrow Tuesday win in the advertiser-friendly demographic, but nothing could stop CBS from sweeping primetime overall with its “NCIS” double-bill.
In the 9 p.m. comedy log-jam, dwindling ratings for FOX’s “New Girl” have made NBC the big winner, while “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” continues to embody ABC’s struggles. [The difficulties for “Ben and Kate” are a different story.]
And, finally, it was the most watched episode of “Hart of Dixie” since last December, which also boosted “Emily Owens, MD” and its chances for a back-nine order.
On to the numbers…

8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime in first overall with 16.89 million viewers and a second place 3.0 rating among adults 18-49, both well below the drama’s season averages for CBS. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second with 11.945 million viewers and a distant third with a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” was first in the key demo with a 3.8 rating and third with 10.98 million viewers. FOX had a low night for “Raising Hope” (3.82 million and a 1.6 key demo) and particularly for “Ben and Kate” (2.48 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo). The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” had a strong (by “Hart of Dixie” standards) 1.68 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour both in total viewers, with 15.68 million, and among adults 18-49 with a 2.8 rating. NBC was far, far, far back in second with “Go On” (6.32 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating) and “The New Normal” (4.75 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo). ABC was third overall and fourth in the demo with “Happy Endings” (4.75 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) and “Don’t Trust the B—-” (3.18 million and a 1.1 key demo). FOX was fourth overall and third in the demo with “New Girl” (4.34 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (3.23 million and a 1.7 key demo rating). [Yes, “Happy Endings” beat “New Girl” in total viewers, which is what comes form having a lead-in draw under 2.5 million.] The CW’s “Emily Owens, MD” averaged 1.43 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Vegas” completed CBS’ primetime sweep overall with 10.41 million viewers, but slipped to a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Parenthood” was far back in second overall with 4.74 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. ABC’s ‘Private Practice” averaged only 3.66 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars#The Voice#The Mindy Project
TAGSBEN AND KATEDANCING WITH THE STARSGO ONHART OF DIXIENCISNCIS: LOS ANGELESNEW GIRLNIELSEN RATINGSRAISING HOPERATINGSTHE MINDY PROJECTthe new normalTHE VOICETuesdayTV RATINGSVEGAS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP