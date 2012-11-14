TV Ratings: ‘Parenthood,’ ‘Voice’ let NBC split Tuesday with ‘NCIS’-driven CBS

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 13, 2012.
“Parenthood” topped “Vegas” among young viewers to help NBC score a narrow Tuesday win in the advertiser-friendly demographic, but nothing could stop CBS from sweeping primetime overall with its “NCIS” double-bill.
In the 9 p.m. comedy log-jam, dwindling ratings for FOX’s “New Girl” have made NBC the big winner, while “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23” continues to embody ABC’s struggles. [The difficulties for “Ben and Kate” are a different story.]
And, finally, it was the most watched episode of “Hart of Dixie” since last December, which also boosted “Emily Owens, MD” and its chances for a back-nine order.
On to the numbers…
8 p.m. – “NCIS” started primetime in first overall with 16.89 million viewers and a second place 3.0 rating among adults 18-49, both well below the drama’s season averages for CBS. ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” was second with 11.945 million viewers and a distant third with a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Voice” was first in the key demo with a 3.8 rating and third with 10.98 million viewers. FOX had a low night for “Raising Hope” (3.82 million and a 1.6 key demo) and particularly for “Ben and Kate” (2.48 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo). The CW’s “Hart of Dixie” had a strong (by “Hart of Dixie” standards) 1.68 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – “NCIS: Los Angeles” won the 9 p.m. hour both in total viewers, with 15.68 million, and among adults 18-49 with a 2.8 rating. NBC was far, far, far back in second with “Go On” (6.32 million viewers and a 2.3 key demo rating) and “The New Normal” (4.75 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo). ABC was third overall and fourth in the demo with “Happy Endings” (4.75 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo) and “Don’t Trust the B—-” (3.18 million and a 1.1 key demo). FOX was fourth overall and third in the demo with “New Girl” (4.34 million and a 2.2 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (3.23 million and a 1.7 key demo rating). [Yes, “Happy Endings” beat “New Girl” in total viewers, which is what comes form having a lead-in draw under 2.5 million.] The CW’s “Emily Owens, MD” averaged 1.43 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Vegas” completed CBS’ primetime sweep overall with 10.41 million viewers, but slipped to a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Parenthood” was far back in second overall with 4.74 million viewers, but won the hour with a 1.8 key demo rating. ABC’s ‘Private Practice” averaged only 3.66 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
The sixe comedies at the 9PM hour are killing each other.
It looks like Ben and Kate and Apartment 23 are not long for this world.
The low ratings for Vegas give hope for The Good Wife and The Mentalist for another season.
Balaji – You don’t need to worry about “The Good Wife” and I wouldn’t panic on “The Mentalist” either, though at least one of them almost has to be bound for Friday at some point… I wouldn’t be surprised to see “Vegas” make a move to Friday at midseason if CBS has any confidence in “Golden Boy.” If CBS has no confidence in “Golden Boy,” that would be a different matter…
-Daniel
What’s Golden Boy about?
I’m confused by non-Mob Doctor type TV show names.
Jobin00 – Guy goes from cop to police commissioner over a number of years. I haven’t seen it, so I don’t really know how it’s structured.
-Daniel
It appears like Emily Owens has been reportedly cancelled?
Balaji – The CW vehemently denies that report and I urge you to take a look at the “source” of that TV By The Numbers hack piece.
“Emily Owens MD” may eventually be cancelled, but you know when networks don’t cancel shows? The morning after they get 39 percent audience bumps.
-Daniel
The New Normal has TERRIBLE ratings. Why did this get renewed? Is it because it’s political? I would like to see a TV reviewer for once address this. They treat it like they did GCB last year. That show sucked as well and had very similar numbers and where is that show now? Cancelled.
New Normal was just picked up for a full season, that is all, not renewed.
It started off with much better ratings, surely being helped by the Go On lead in.
But have you seen what other NBC comedies are doing (Guys with Kids, everything on Thursday)? Of course New Normal was going to get full season pick up.
Jose – It got picked up for a back-nine. It didn’t get renewed. And by NBC standards — or network comedy standards at this point — its ratings aren’t “TERRIBLE” at all. There are three comedies in its time period and it’s got the best ratings in that group, both overall and among young viewers. So… That’s why it got a back-nine order. There’s nothing conspiratorial about it being “political.” It’s not doing terribly. It’s not a hit either. But it’s not doing terribly. And yes, networks like to encourage and stay in business with people like Ryan Murphy, but that also isn’t political. It’s business.
-Daniel
Daniel,
Fox is clearly in big trouble as a network.
Bones is on its last legs, as is Glee.
Their Tuesday comedy block is providing “NBC’s Thursday” ratings, only with out all the Thursday competition around to excuse the poor performance.
X-Factor is doing terrible, especially with all $$$ they are spending on all judging “talent.”
And their new shows Mob Doctor, Ben and Kate, and New Girl, all seem to be headed for non-renewals, if they last to the end of the year.
I know they have American Idol coming and the “this looks really good” The Following with Kevin Bacon coming mid-season (but that’s only 13 episodes, and would likely continue to be if it lives on beyond this season).
Are the Live+3 or Live+7 giving them better returns than what the initial ratings are showing? Or is Fox really doing as awful as they appear to be?
Jobin00 – FOX has issues. FOX doesn’t have DIRE issues until “American Idol” comes back soft, but when/if that occurs, I suspect some measure of panic will ensue. They’re banking HEAVILY on “The Following” being a kickstarter for a new generation of drama. If *it* fails… Yeah. That’s bad.
And don’t worry about “New Girl.” It’ll be back next year for sure…
-Daniel
Glad to hear it on New Girl is definitely one of my favorite comedies.
Even if the Following is successful, isn’t it limited though? With the 13 episode structure? And I remember quotes from Kevin Bacon about it not likely to be expand to a full 22 structure, even if it gets picked up for season 2?
Jobin00 – Limited or not, if “The Following” is a success, it gives FOX something to build around, either literally or as a source of inspiration…
-Daniel