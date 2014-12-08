TV Ratings: Patriots-Chargers leads Sunday, colorized ‘I Love Lucy’ is solid

Fast National ratings for Sunday, December 7, 2014.

A tight Sunday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and San Diego Chargers gave NBC a commanding primetime win on Sunday, easily holding off football-boosted FOX and CBS.

With so much NFL inflation in the mix it's hard to point to actual ratings notables on Sunday, but ABC's “Resurrection” and “Revenge” were both up from series lows last week.

CBS' NFL overrun with 19 minutes in some markets and 16 minutes in others, so there's very little point in trying to accurately sort things out.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 5.0 rating for Sunday night, far ahead of FOX's 3.3 rating in the key demographic. ABC and CBS both did a 1.4 key demo rating for Sunday night.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 15.23 million viewers and a 9.3 rating/15 share for Sunday night. CBS was a distant second with 9.39 million viewers and a 5.8/9, followed by FOX's 5.0/8 and 8.355 million viewers. ABC averaged 5.15 million viewers and a 3.2/5 for the night.

7 p.m. – FOX led the 7 p.m. hour with 15.98 million viewers and a 5.4 rating among adults 18-49 for NFL overrun and postgame. CBS' “60 Minutes” was second with 11.76 million viewers and third with a 1.7 key demo rating, compared to the 7.77 million viewers and 2.4 key demo rating for NBC's “Football Night in America.” ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” averaged 5.97 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

8 p.m. – A half-hour of “Football Night in America” and the start of Patriots-Chargers led the 8 p.m. hour for NBC with 17.18 million viewers and a 5.5 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “I Love Lucy” special averaged 9.36 million viewers for second and a 1.4 key demo rating in fourth. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” was down week-to-week with 6.13 million viewers and flat with a 2.0 key demo rating. The NFL gave a boost to FOX's “The Simpsons” 6.405 million and a 2.8 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (4.26 million and a 2.1 key demo).

9 p.m. – NBC's football coverage rose to 19.19 million viewers and a 6.4 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour. “The Mentalist” was second overall with 8.57 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating for CBS. ABC's “Resurrection” was third with 3.92 million viewers and fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to FOX's “Family Guy” (4.35 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating) and “Bob's Burgers” (3.16 million and a 1.6 key demo).

10 p.m. – Sunday Night Football closed primetime with 16.78 million viewers and a 5.9 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS' “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” was second with 7.86 million viewers, beating the 4.57 million viewers for ABC's “Revenge,” as both dramas tied with a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.