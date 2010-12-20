TV Ratings: Patriots-Packers game batters ‘Survivor’ finale on Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, December 19, 2010.

Even with NFL overrun leaking into primetime and boosting “60 Minutes” and the start of the three-hour “Survivor: Nicaragua’ finale, CBS was unable to compete with NBC’s tight Patriots-Packers game on Sunday night.

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 6.1 rating for the night, topping the 4.4 rating for CBS in the key demographic. FOX’s 2.0 rating was third, edging out the 1.8 rating for ABC.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 17.505 million viewers to go with a 10.2 rating/17 share. CBS was second for the night with an 8.8/14 and an estimated 15.67 million viewers. ABC was a distant third with a 3.5/6 and 6.17 million viewers, leaving FOX’s 2.6/4 and 4.62 million viewers in fourth.

7 p.m. — CBS started primetime in first with 21.665 million viewers and a 5.5 demo rating for NFL overrun and the start of “60 Minutes.” NBC’s “Football Night in America” was second with 9.87 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating. ABC aired “The Santa Clause 2” for 4.77 million viewers, topping the 4.22 million for two FOX repeats of “The Simpsons.”

8 p.m. — The start of the game between New England and Green Bay gave NBC 18.13 million viewers and a 6.2 demo rating in the 8 p.m. hour. CBS was second with 15.565 million viewers and a 4.3 demo rating for the end of “60 Minutes” and the start of the “Survivor: Nicaragua” finale. ABC’s “Santa Clause 2” was third with 7.15 million viewers. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” was fourth with 4.735 million viewers.

9 p.m. — The Pats and Packers stayed in first in the 9 p.m. hour for NBC with 21.52 million viewers and a 7.3 demo rating. CBS’ “Survivor: Nicaragua” finale settled into 13.28 million viewers and a 4.1 demo rating. ABC went from “The Santa Clause 2” to “The Santa Clause 3” and averaged 6.66 million viewers. FOX’s repeats of “Family Guy” were fourth with 4.91 million viewers.

10 p.m. — A close game to the final seconds, NBC’s NFL coverage held onto 20.51 million viewers and a 7.5 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour. CBS’ “Survivor: Nicaragua” finale and reunion show averaged 12.165 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating. ABC’s movie was a distant third with 6.11 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.

