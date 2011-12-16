TV Ratings: ‘Person of Interest,’ ‘Mentalist’ lead CBS Thursday rout

Fast National ratings for Thursday, December 15, 2011.
Led by new episodes of “Person of Interest” and “The Mentalist,” CBS comfortably won Thursday night facing either repeats or viewer-shunned offerings like ABC’s Katie Couric special or NBC’s “Prime Suspect.”
Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.8 rating for the night, topping FOX’s 2.2 rating in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.6 rating, doubling up NBC’s 0.8 rating. The CW averaged a 0.3 rating in the key demo.
Overall, CBS averaged nearly 11.9 million viewers and a 7.4 rating/12 share for Thursday primetime. FOX was a distant second with a 4.7/7 and 7.54 million viewers, still way ahead of ABC’s 3.7/6 and 5.81 million viewers. NBC’s 1.8/3 and 2.63 million viewers still bettered the 0.7/1 and 945,000 viewers for The CW.
[Univision averaged 3.46 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Thursday primetime.]
8 p.m. – The 8 p.m. block was the only hour that featured any real competition on Thursday. CBS finished first overall and a close second among adults 18-49 with a “Big Bang Theory” repeat (10.145 million viewers and a 2.8 key demo) and a new “Rules of Engagement” (9.71 million viewers and a 2.7 key demo). FOX’s “The X Factor” averaged 9.65 million viewers for second overall and won the hour with a 2.8 (or even 2.85) key demo rating, though both numbers represented declines from recent results episodes. ABC’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” was third with 6.405 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s repeats of “Community” and “Parks & Recreation” averaged 2.05 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 1.015 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – CBS moved into a comfortable lead in the 9 p.m. hour with the 12.79 million viewers and 2.8 rating among adults 18-49 for “Person of Interest.” ABC’s “The Year With Katie Couric” special was a distant second with 5.73 million viewers, edging out the 5.42 million viewers for FOX’s “Bones” repeat, while both networks delivered a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “The Office” and “Whitney” repeats averaged only 2.23 million viewers and a 0.9 rating, again staying ahead of only The CW’s repeat of “Secret Circle,” which averaged 874,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “The Mentalist” capped CBS’ primetime win with 12.98 million viewers and a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49 for the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s Katie Couric special slipped to 5.31 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating in its second hour. And on NBC, a new episode of “Prime Suspect” drew only 3.62 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Can’t wait to see the results for The X Factor finale next week. I don’t think there’s been a well-recognized show that’s aired a new episode so close to Christmas in a while.
Keeping It Real – Yeah, they pushed that finale as late as they possibly could. And expanding the finale to two hours seems like a mistake, but then again, there’s nothing else on, so who knows?
-Daniel
Good ratings for Person of Interest! Last nights episode was its best yet – tha’ts coming from someone who wasn’t sold on it in the beginning. Please tell me you’re watching it Dan.
Amos – I am, indeed, still watching… And I’ll just politely say that I’m glad you’re enjoying it!
-Daniel
Glad I’m not the only one that thinks “Person of Interest” is the best drama show to come along in a long time! Episode 10 was tops.
Don’t screw this up CBS by making changes CBS…
I can’t believe EMHE is ending! I saw an ad for the “series finale this January.” Must be expensive to produce because the ratings have been good for 9 on Friday. That’s really sad.
When I see a write up of Person of interest I will know people are watching.
This could be my new favorite show, not rebound from WD, no love that guy in the grey suit.Tonight he smiled,.
This is a very good, exciting series. Great characters, good stories good timing.
So what happens next CBS replacxes it. Please..I am investing sincere interest ..Walter and Jessee are doing season 5 of BB. Tonight December 22, David Constible AKA GALE from BB was a special guest.