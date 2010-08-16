TV Ratings: PGA Championship, ‘Big Brother’ carry CBS Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, Aug. 15, 2010.

Tiger Woods wasn’t a factor in the final round of the PGA Championship, but viewers were treated to a soon-to-be-legendary scoring blunder, a playoff and an underdog winner. They were also treated to golf coverage that went well into primetime on Sunday and made CBS’ ratings the night’s best, but also extremely difficult to calculate for the purposes of Fast Nationals.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.0 rating, beating the 1.7 rating for FOX’s normal animation repeats. ABC’s 1.2 rating was third, with NBC’s 1.0 rating coming in a close fourth.

CBS had a little more breathing room in first overall, averaging an estimated 8.22 million viewers to go with a 5.1 rating/9 share. NBC’s 3.1/6 was second, beating ABC’s 2.5/4 and the 2.1/4 for FOX.

Golf overrun and “60 Minutes” in some markets averaged a 6.5/13 and a 1.9 demo rating to give the 7 p.m. hour to CBS. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat finished second with a 3.4/7, edging NBC’s “Dateline,” which had a 3.0/6. FOX’s repeats of “American Dad” and “The Simpsons” were a distant fourth.

The golf playoff ran through the first half of the 8 p.m. hour for much of the country and then went into “60 Minutes,” while other parts of the country just had “Big Brother” as usual. Whatever people were watching, CBS did a 5.9/10 for the hour, also winning with a 2.1 demo rating. ABC’s repeat of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” and nipped the 3.0/5 for NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” were fourth overall with a 2.2/4, but finished second in the demo.

CBS stayed in first play in the 9 p.m. hour with a 4.8/8 for some unholy mixture of “60 Minutes,” “Big Brother” and “Undercover Boss,” depending on where you live. NBC’s “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” repeat was second. FOX’s “Family Guy” repeats had a 2.8/5 for third and did a 2.3 demo rating to tie CBS for first. ABC’s new “Scoundrels” had a 1.8/3 for fourth.

Whatever CBS aired in the 10 p.m. hour came in first overall with a 3.3/6 and a 1.6 demo rating, edging out yet another “Law & Order: Criminal Intent” repeat on NBC. ABC’s “The Gates” was third with a 1.7/3.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.