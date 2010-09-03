TV Ratings: Preseason football, ‘Big Brother’ carry CBS on Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, September 2, 2010.Â

Â

Much of the country missed out on CBS’ regular Thursday lineup for NFL preseason football, particularly in several major markets. Because of those preemptions, it’s actually impossible to tell you how well “Big Brother” did on Thursday night, but it’s easy to observe that CBS won the night in a romp.

Â

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.7 rating, beating the 1.8 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC’s 1.6 rating and the 1.5 rating for FOX followed closely. Not surprisingly, The CW was fifth with a 0.6 rating.

Â

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 9.645 million viewers to go with a 6.2 rating/10 share. ABC was a distant second with a 3.9/7, beating NBC’s 3.4/6 and the 2.9/5 for FOX. The CW trailed with a 1.1/2.

Â

[NOTE: Football gave several networks audience boosts last night. So when we say to take these numbers with a grain of salt… Bring the whole shaker.]

Â

Football and “Big Brother” gave CBS a 6.5/11 and a 3.3 demo rating in the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Wipeout” repeat was second with a 4.0/7. FOX’s “Bones” repeat had a 3.4/6 to beat NBC’s “Community” and “30 Rock” repeats. The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat had a 1.3/2 for fifth.

Â

In the 9 p.m. hour, CBS’ NFL games and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” had a 6.3/10 and a 2.7 demo rating. ABC’s new “Rookie Blue” had a strong 4.4/7 for second. NBC’s repeats of “The Office” and “Community” finished third, beating the 2.5/4 for FOX’s “Fringe” repeat. The CW’s “90210” repeat had a 0.9/2 for fifth.

Â

More football and a “Mentalist” repeat gave CBS the 10 p.m. hour witha Â 5.7/10 and a 2.0 demo rating. NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” was second with a 3.7/6, leaving ABC’s “Nightlineprime” special in third.

Â

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.