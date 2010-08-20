TV Ratings: Preseason football, ‘Big Brother’ lead Thursday Nielsens

FOX’s preseason football coverage led the network to a win last night in the 18-49 year-old demographic, though CBS’ combination of “Big Brother” and crime show repeats was the night’s most-watched lineup.

The New England Patriots-Atlanta Falcons exhibition game averaged a 2.0/7 in the demo, and 5.6 million viewers overall. On the night, CBS averaged a 1.7/5 in the demo and 6.6 million viewers overall. ABC did a 1.5/5 with 5.7 million, while NBC was way behind with a 1.0/3 and 3 million, and the CW even further back at 0.5/2 and 1.5 million.

“Big Brother” actually won the 8 o’clock hour in all measures, with 7.5 million viewers and a 2.4/9 demo. The football game edged ABC’s “Wipeout” in the demo, at 1.9/7 vs. ABC’s 1.8/6, though “Wipeout” drew 6.6 million viewers to FOX’s 5.4. NBC’s repeats of “Community” and “30 Rock” combined to average 2.6 million and a 0.9/3, while a “Vampire Diaries” repeat drew 1.6 million and a 0.5/2.

At 9, FOX pulled into the demo lead with a 2.1/6 and 5.7 million viewers. ABC’s “Rookie Blue” was the hour’s most-watched show with 6.4 million viewers and a 1.7/5 in the demo, followed by a “CSI” rerun on CBS (5.6 million, 1.2/4), repeats of “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation” on NBC (2.5 million, 1.0/3), and a “Moonlight” rerun on the CW (1.4 million, 0.5/1).

Though Pats-Falcons ran into the 10 o’clock hour, FOX wasn’t measured there in the fast nationals because the network ordinarily goes dark after 10. Among the listed networks, CBS’ “Mentalist” repeat finished in first with 6.8 million viewers and a 1.3/4 demo rating, followed by NBC’s “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat (3.773 million, 1.2/4) and ABC’s “Nightline Prime: Secrets of Your Mind” (4.1 million, 1.1/4).



All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.