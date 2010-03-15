TV Ratings: ‘Race,’ ‘Undercover Boss’ carry CBS Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, March 14, 2010.

NBC got a building audience for the season premiere of “Celebrity Apprentice” and claimed a rare 10 p.m. demo win, but CBS held steady and won Sunday with good numbers for “The Amazing Race” and “Undercover Boss.”

Meanwhile, FOX’s “Sons of Tucson” had an unimpressive launch.

Among adults 18-49, CBS won the night with a 2.8 rating, nipping the 2.6 rating for both NBC and CBS. FOX trailed with a 2.0 rating in the key demographic.

Overall, CBS had a little bit more breathing room, averaging an estimated 11.35 million viewers to go with a 6.8 rating/11 share. ABC’s 5.6/9 and 9.14 million viewers were second. NBC’s 4.3/7 and the 2.5/4 for FOX trailed.

CBS started the night in first with a 7.5/14 for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second overall with a 4.3/8 and won the hour in the key demographic with a 1.9 rating. NBC’s premiere of “Minute To Win It” did an unimpressive 2.8/5, but had no trouble beating FOX’s “‘Til Death” episodes.

After facing the Olympics or Oscars for most of the season’s new episodes, “The Amazing Race” went up to a 5.9/10 against regular competition, also doing a 3.0 rating in the key demo. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” was second overall, but fourth in the key demo. NBC’s “Minute To Win It” improved to a 4.0/7 in its second hour. FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “The Cleveland Show” had a 3.1/5 for fourth.

In the 9 p.m. hour, “Undercover Boss” had a 7.7/12 and a 3.8 demo rating, both enough to win the hour. ABC’s “Desperate Housewives” was second with a 7.3/11. The first hour of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” premiere had a 4.6/7. On FOX, “Family Guy” (3.9/6) and “Sons of Tucson” (2.6/4) finished fourth, with “Tucson” falling to a 2.1 demo rating, down from a 3.5 rating for “Family Guy.”

CBS stayed in first overall at 10 p.m. with a 6.3/11 for “Cold Case.” ABC’s “Brothers & Sisters” was second. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” did a 5.7/10 and averaged more viewers than the ABC drama, also handily winning the hour in the key demo with a 3.6 rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.