TV Ratings: Ravens-Steelers, CBS NFL lead Sunday as ‘Once’ rises, ‘Mulaney’ falls

Fast National ratings for Sunday, November 2, 2014.

A full hour of Broncos-Patriots overrun helped CBS win Sunday night overall, while NBC's coverage of the Ravens and Steelers ruled primetime among young viewers.

Take all these numbers with a grain of salt due to the complicates of live football.

In preliminaries, it appears that ABC's “Once Upon a Time,” “Resurrection” and “Revenge” all bounced back after last Sunday's World Series-depressed numbers.

The same cannot be said for FOX's “Mulaney,” which delivered anemic ratings after yet another in the fall's oddly undiscussed rash of “Family Guy” repeats.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 4.9 rating for Sunday night, topping CBS' 3.5 rating in the key demographic. ABC's 1.6 key demo rating and the 1.3 key demo rating for FOX followed.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 16.44 million viewers and a 10.1 rating/16 share for Sunday primetime, beating the 13.8 million viewers and 8.3/13 for NBC. ABC was a distant second with 5.755 million viewers and a 3.4/5, followed by FOX's 2.89 million viewers and 1.7/3.

7 p.m. – CBS' coverage of the Patriots' thumping of the Broncos averaged 26.15 million viewers and a 7.6 rating among adults 18-49 to lead the 7 p.m. hour. NBC's “Football Night In America” averaged 6.28 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating in second, edging out the 6.17 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos.” FOX followed with a “Simpsons” repeat (2.735 million and a 1.1 key demo) and a new “Bob's Burgers” (2.88 million and a 1.5 key demo).

8 p.m. – CBS stayed in the overall lead in the 8 p.m. hour with 17.22 million viewers and finished second with a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes,” but also “Madam Secretary” on the West Coast. NBC's “Football Night in America” and the start of the Ravens and Steelers averaged 15.35 million viewers for second and won the hour with a 5.4 key demo rating. ABC's “Once Upon a Time” rose to 7.33 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating in third, beating FOX's new episodes of “The Simpsons” (4.24 million and a 2.0 key demo) and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (3.36 million and a 1.6 key demo rating).

9 p.m. – Sunday Night Football pushed NBC into first in the 9 p.m. hour with 17.82 million viewers and a 6.3 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Madam Secretary” and “The Good Wife” on the West Coast averaged 12.8 million viewers and a 1.8 key demo rating for second, far ahead of the 4.95 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating for ABC's “Resurrection.” FOX trailed with a “Family Guy” repeat (2.5 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo) and a new “Mulaney” (1.61 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating).

10 p.m. – Baltimore and Pittsburgh continued their gridiron showdown with 15.76 million viewers and a 5.9 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 10 p.m. hour. CBS' “The Good Wife” and a “CSI” repeat on the West Coast averaged 9.6 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by the 4.57 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for ABC's “Revenge.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.