TV Ratings: ‘Reckless’ struggles, ‘Rising Star’ dips, and ‘Big Brother’ leads Sunday

Fast National ratings for Sunday, June 29, 2014.

The second week of ABC's “Rising Star” dipped from its premiere, though ABC still tied for the Sunday lead among young viewers thanks to a weak launch for CBS' “Reckless.”

Despite a solid lead-in from the time period premiere of “Big Brother,” “Reckless” formed a crater in the middle of CBS' Sunday lineup, forcing “Unforgettable” to bounce back in the 10 p.m. hour, helping CBS win the night overall.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.1 rating for Sunday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC and FOX both averaged a 0.9 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS won Sunday primetime comfortably, averaging an estimated 6.1 million viewers and a 4.0 rating/7 share for the night. ABC was well back in second with 4.49 million viewers and a 2.6/5, followed by NBC's 3.11 million viewers and a 1.9/3. FOX averaged 2.02 million viewers and a 1.2/2 for the night.

7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with 8.4 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for “60 Minutes” in the 7 p.m. hour. ABC's “America's Funniest Home Videos” repeat was second with 4.56 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” repeat was third with 2.63 million viewers and fourth with a 0.6 key demo rating. FOX was fourth overall and third in the key demo with repeats of “American Dad” (1.48 million and a 0.7 key demo, up from last week's “Enlisted”) and “Bob's Burgers” (1.405 million and a 0.7 key demo rating).

8 p.m. – “Big Brother” won the 8 p.m. hour with 5.76 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49, Sunday's best key demo number. ABC's “Wipeout” was second with 4 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” encore averaged 3.06 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 2.19 million viewers and 0.9 key demo rating for two repeats of “The Simpsons” on FOX.

9 p.m. – ABC's “Rising Star” moved into first for the 9 p.m. hour with 4.68 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49. CBS' “Reckless” was second with 4.095 million viewers, but finished fourth with a 0.7 key demo rating. [While “Reckless” had a dismal performance with men, it also tied for third and last among women 18-49 and finished last with women 18-34.] NBC's special “Last Comic Standing” averaged 3.31 million viewers for third and tied for second with a 1.1 key demo rating, compared to the 2.44 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for FOX's repeats of “Family Guy” and “American Dad.”

10 p.m. – The season premiere of “Unforgettable” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 6.145 million viewers, but finished third with a 0.9 key demo rating. ABC's “Rising Star” was second with 4.73 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.3 key demo rating, topping the 3.43 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for NBC's “Last Comic Standing” special.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.