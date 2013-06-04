TV Ratings: ‘Revolution’ finale, ‘The Voice’ lead NBC Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, June 3, 2013.

NBC’s “Revolution” ended its first season with a small bump and combined with “The Voice” to help the network cruise to victory in all measures.

Meanwhile, ABC still finished second for the night despite series low numbers for “The Bachelorette” and a weak premiere for the summer soap “Mistresses.”

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.7 rating for Monday night, well ahead of ABC’s 1.5 rating in the key demographic. CBS averaged a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by FOX’s 0.6 key demo rating and the 0.2 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 9.46 million viewers and a 6.1 rating/10 share for Monday, with ABC’s 3.7/6 and 5.21 million viewers a distant second. CBS was third with 4.46 million viewers, followed by FOX’s 1.2/2 and 1.73 million viewers and The CW’s 559,000 viewers and 0.4/1.

[Univision averaged 3.54 million viewers and a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49 for Monday primetime.]

8 p.m. – “The Voice” started the night in first for NBC with 10.66 million viewers and a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “The Bachelorette” averaged 5.56 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating in second, easily beating the 3.43 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “Rules of Engagement.” FOX was fourth with a “Raising Hope” repeat (2.235 million and a 0.8 key demo) and a new “The Goodwin Games” (1.665 million and a 0.6 key demo rating). The CW’s “Oh Sit!” averaged 714,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Voice” improved to 11.44 million viewers and a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC in the 9 p.m. hour, doubling ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” which averaged 5.64 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. Repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” averaged 4.59 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating. FOX followed with a “New Girl” repeat (1.39 million and a 0.6 key demo) and a new episode of FX’s “Anger Management” (1.64 million and a 0.7 key demo). A repeat of “The Carrie Diaries” averaged 404,000 viewers and a 0.1 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – The “Revolution” season finale averaged 6.28 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” repeat averaged 5.365 million viewers for second and a 1.0 key demo rating for third. ABC’s “Mistresses” premiere averaged 4.42 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.