TV Ratings: Rising ‘Idol’ leads FOX Thursday, while ‘Hannibal’ is encouragingly flat

Fast National ratings for Thursday, April 11, 2013.

For the second straight night, “American Idol” was up week-to-week, as FOX cruised to Thursday victories against repeat-heavy programming on ABC and CBS.

NBC, also airing originals on Thursday, got week-to-week gains for “Community” and “The Office,” while “Parks and Recreation” and the “Go On” finale were flat. Also flat was “Hannibal,” which is a more encouraging sign for a show in its second week.

For the night, FOX averaged a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, topping CBS’ 1.9 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.5 rating and ABC’s 1.2 rating followed, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 9.77 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/9 share for Thursday primetime, topping CBS’ 5.7/9 and 8.99 million viewers. There was a big drop to ABC’s 2.9/5 and 4.19 million viewers and NBC’s 3.53 million viewers and 2.3/4. The CW averaged 942,000 viewers and a 0.7/1.

8 p.m. – “American Idol” started the night in first for FOX with 12.745 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, marking the best “Idol” performance in a month in both counts. CBS was second with repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” (11.15 million and a 2.9 key demo, which still topped “Idol” for its half-hour) and “Two and a Half Men” (8.21 million and a 2.0 key demo). ABC’s “Wife Swap” averaged 4.59 million viewers for third and a 1.4 key demo rating to tie for third. NBC followed with “Community” (2.96 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “Parks and Recreation” (3.11 million and a 1.5 key demo). The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 987,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – A repeat of “Person of Interest” led the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.98 million viewers and finished second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. “Glee” was second overall with 6.8 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” repeat was third overall with 4.41 million viewers and fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “The Office” (3.77 million and a 1.9 key demo) and the “Go On” finale (2.66 million and a 1.1 key demo). The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” repeat averaged 898,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – An “Elementary” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 7.305 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Hannibal” was second overall with 4.34 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.6 key demo rating. [Not only did “Hannibal” avoid typical week two drops for a new show, but it also rose at the half-hour, making these fairly encouraging number for NBC.] ABC’s “Scandal” repeat averaged 3.58 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for the hour.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.