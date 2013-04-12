TV Ratings: Rising ‘Idol’ leads FOX Thursday, while ‘Hannibal’ is encouragingly flat

#The Office #Hannibal #Parks And Recreation #Community
04.12.13 5 years ago 10 Comments
Fast National ratings for Thursday, April 11, 2013.
 
For the second straight night, “American Idol” was up week-to-week, as FOX cruised to Thursday victories against repeat-heavy programming on ABC and CBS. 
 
NBC, also airing originals on Thursday, got week-to-week gains for “Community” and “The Office,” while “Parks and Recreation” and the “Go On” finale were flat. Also flat was “Hannibal,” which is a more encouraging sign for a show in its second week.
 
For the night, FOX averaged a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, topping CBS’ 1.9 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.5 rating and ABC’s 1.2 rating followed, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.
 
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 9.77 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/9 share for Thursday primetime, topping CBS’ 5.7/9 and 8.99 million viewers. There was a big drop to ABC’s 2.9/5 and 4.19 million viewers and NBC’s 3.53 million viewers and 2.3/4. The CW averaged 942,000 viewers and a 0.7/1.
 
8 p.m. – “American Idol” started the night in first for FOX with 12.745 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, marking the best “Idol” performance in a month in both counts. CBS was second with repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” (11.15 million and a 2.9 key demo, which still topped “Idol” for its half-hour) and “Two and a Half Men” (8.21 million and a 2.0 key demo). ABC’s “Wife Swap” averaged 4.59 million viewers for third and a 1.4 key demo rating to tie for third. NBC followed with “Community” (2.96 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “Parks and Recreation” (3.11 million and a 1.5 key demo). The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 987,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
 
9 p.m. – A repeat of “Person of Interest” led the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.98 million viewers and finished second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. “Glee” was second overall with 6.8 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” repeat was third overall with 4.41 million viewers and fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “The Office” (3.77 million and a 1.9 key demo) and the “Go On” finale (2.66 million and a 1.1 key demo). The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” repeat averaged 898,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
 
10 p.m. – An “Elementary” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 7.305 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Hannibal” was second overall with 4.34 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.6 key demo rating. [Not only did “Hannibal” avoid typical week two drops for a new show, but it also rose at the half-hour, making these fairly encouraging number for NBC.] ABC’s “Scandal” repeat averaged 3.58 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for the hour.
 
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Office#Hannibal#Parks And Recreation#Community
TAGSAMERICAN IDOLCommunityGO ONHANNIBALNIELSEN RATINGSPARKS AND RECREATIONRATINGSTHE OFFICEThursdayTV RATINGS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP