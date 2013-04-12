TV Ratings: Rising ‘Idol’ leads FOX Thursday, while ‘Hannibal’ is encouragingly flat

Fast National ratings for Thursday, April 11, 2013.
For the second straight night, “American Idol” was up week-to-week, as FOX cruised to Thursday victories against repeat-heavy programming on ABC and CBS.
NBC, also airing originals on Thursday, got week-to-week gains for “Community” and “The Office,” while “Parks and Recreation” and the “Go On” finale were flat. Also flat was “Hannibal,” which is a more encouraging sign for a show in its second week.
For the night, FOX averaged a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, topping CBS’ 1.9 rating in the key demographic. NBC’s 1.5 rating and ABC’s 1.2 rating followed, while The CW averaged a 0.3 key demo rating.
Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 9.77 million viewers and a 6.0 rating/9 share for Thursday primetime, topping CBS’ 5.7/9 and 8.99 million viewers. There was a big drop to ABC’s 2.9/5 and 4.19 million viewers and NBC’s 3.53 million viewers and 2.3/4. The CW averaged 942,000 viewers and a 0.7/1.
8 p.m. – “American Idol” started the night in first for FOX with 12.745 million viewers and a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49, marking the best “Idol” performance in a month in both counts. CBS was second with repeats of “The Big Bang Theory” (11.15 million and a 2.9 key demo, which still topped “Idol” for its half-hour) and “Two and a Half Men” (8.21 million and a 2.0 key demo). ABC’s “Wife Swap” averaged 4.59 million viewers for third and a 1.4 key demo rating to tie for third. NBC followed with “Community” (2.96 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “Parks and Recreation” (3.11 million and a 1.5 key demo). The CW’s “Vampire Diaries” repeat averaged 987,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – A repeat of “Person of Interest” led the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 9.98 million viewers and finished second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. “Glee” was second overall with 6.8 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” repeat was third overall with 4.41 million viewers and fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC was fourth overall and third in the key demo with “The Office” (3.77 million and a 1.9 key demo) and the “Go On” finale (2.66 million and a 1.1 key demo). The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” repeat averaged 898,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – An “Elementary” repeat won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 7.305 million viewers and finished second with a 1.4 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Hannibal” was second overall with 4.34 million viewers and an hour-winning 1.6 key demo rating. [Not only did “Hannibal” avoid typical week two drops for a new show, but it also rose at the half-hour, making these fairly encouraging number for NBC.] ABC’s “Scandal” repeat averaged 3.58 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating for the hour.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.
Is it an encouraging sign that it held on to last week’s ratings, even though it aired against repeats?
I enjoyed this season of “Go On” despite it’s sinking ratings. Do you think it will be renewed and paired with the Michael J Fox comedy in the fall?
Balaji – We live in an age in which more than 95% of new shows do lower numbers in their second week than in their premieres. Since that is, strangely, a fact… Yes. Not falling is encouraging. I didn’t say it was AWESOME news.
And “Goon” is a mystery. I can’t believe NBC would renew it *and* pair it with the Michael J. Fox comedy in the fall. If NBC thinks the Michael J. Fox comedy is a guaranteed hit, it seems like it would be a large waste to put “Goon” after it. But I’m sure NBC has reasons to want to stand behind “Goon,” even if the ratings suggest that’s a foolish decision.
-Daniel
If Goon is renewed, I would almost think they’d have to renew Community since it’s beating Goon, closer to syndication, and it does what it does. Goon needs The Voice and doesn’t seem to hold on to any lead in not The Voice.
Stuckey – “Community” has had a syndication deal with Comedy Central for a couple years now. Syndication won’t be a factor in any NBC decision. And as for “Community” doing what it does, it did a 1.0 last week, which was lower than “Goon.” That was obviously because of “BBT,” but still..
-Daniel
Forgot abut the CC deal. I would think between Goon, New Normal and Community there’s probably only one renewal realistically between the 3 low rated sitcoms, but it is NBC…
Separate question, almost like the one from the Podcast, I think if Goon is a show on CBS, it gets put between HIMYM and 2 Broke and actually does ok for at least a 2nd season. Just how something being on one network compared to another can change things.
Yay for good programming on NBC getting good ratings! Maybe the world isn’t ending on Thursdays at 10PM….for this week
Stuckey – I wouldn’t go so far as to say “good.” But…
-Daniel
Agreed, “good” is a relative term for NBC. I’d just like to see more quality TV on NBC that actually gets ratings since they seem to be trying different programming, though Do No Harm….
Well, I watched “Hannible” on DVR *before* midnight my time (same day DVR!) so I did my part! : )
I wouldn’t read too much into Hannibal maintaining its ratings for week 2. I watched Episode 1; and found the show to be both disjointed and boring. Yet, in spite of that, I tuned in for Episode 2; simply because I wanted to give it a second chance. I really wanted to like this show. Unfortunately, I found the 2nd episode to be just as bad as the 1st one. So, at least for me, that’s it. I’ve now scratched Hannibal off my viewing schedule. I definitely won’t be back for any more episodes.
I suspect there are probably other folks who tuned in to week 2 also like this — i.e., they didn’t really care for the premiere; but wanted to give it a 2nd chance anyway. Also probably helping Hannibal’s ratings on April 11th is the fact that both ABC and CBS were showing re-runs during Hannibal’s time slot. The real ratings test will be to see how Hannibal does over the next several weeks — especially April 25th, when both CBS and ABC will be running new episodes of Elementary and Scandal. I’m pretty sure we’ll see a huge drop-off in Hannibal’s ratings then.