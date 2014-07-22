TV Ratings: Rising ‘MasterChef,’ ‘Bachelorette’ lead Monday split

Fast National ratings for Monday, July 21, 2014.

A season high for “MasterChef” and a solid premiere for “Hotel Hell” helped FOX win Monday among young viewers, while “The Bachelorette” drew Monday's biggest audience and led ABC to an overall nightly win.

And yes, that means that “The Bachelorette,” airing its “The Men Tell All” episode, moved ahead of CBS' “Under the Dome” in total viewers as the Stephen King adaptation slipped to series lows. [Multiple TCA ratings panels this week have me conditioned to tell you that “Under the Dome” will certainly move ahead of “Bachelorette” once Live+3 numbers are factored in, which doesn't change the steadily dropping L+SD numbers for last summer's breakout hit.]

Monday also saw a bump for “American Ninja Warrior,” which received an avalanche of publicity this week courtesy of Kacy Catanzaro. And while The CW's rearranged Monday gave “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” a bump, the comedies “Seed” and “Backpackers” are effectively DOA.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.8 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. NBC was second with a 1.6 key demo rating, holding off ABC's 1.5 key demo rating. CBS was down to fourth with a 1.2 key demo rating, still far ahead of the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, ABC topped Monday with 5.735 million viewers and a 3.9 rating/7 share for the night, ahead of the 5.12 million viewers and 3.3/6 for CBS. FOX and NBC both averaged a 2.9/5, with FOX drawing 4.925 million viewers, edging out the 4.91 million viewers for NBC. The CW averaged 1.09 million viewers and a 0.7/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for ABC with 6.73 million viewers, finishing second with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. FOX's “MasterChef” led with a 2.1 key demo rating and was a solid second with 5.81 million viewers. There was a drop to CBS' 4.08 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mom,” with NBC's “Last Comic Standing” encore finishing fourth with 3.16 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating. The CW's new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and a “Whose Line” repeat averaged 1.73 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “The Bachelorette” was up to 6.88 million viewers for ABC in the 9 p.m. hour and stayed second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. “American Ninja Warrior” was second with 5.58 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. Repeats of “Mike & Molly” and “Two and a Half Men” had CBS in third with 4.565 million viewers and fourth with a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the 4.04 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for FOX's “Hotel Hell” premiere. The CW trailed with “Seed” (489,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo) and “Backpackers” (410,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo).

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” won the 10 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 6.72 million viewers, but finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” pulled closer overall with 5.99 million viewers and dominated the hour with a 2.0 key demo rating. ABC's “Mistresses” averaged 3.6 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.