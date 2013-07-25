TV Ratings: Rising ‘MasterChef,’ falling ‘America’s Got Talent’ lead Wednesday

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, July 24, 2013.

Rising week-to-week, “MasterChef” helped FOX win Wednesday night among young viewers, while while NBC’s falling “America’s Got Talent” led the way overall.

It was also another big week for “Big Brother,” but with repeats in the last 2/3rds of the night, CBS couldn’t compete for the top spots.

For the night, FOX averaged a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, edging out NBC’s 1.6 rating in the key demographic. CBS was a close third with a 1.4 key demo rating, followed by ABC’s 0.8 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, though, NBC averaged an estimated 7.05 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/7 share for Wednesday primetime. CBS was second with a 3.7/6 and 5.59 million viewers, followed by FOX’s 2.6/4 and 4.32 million viewers. ABC’s 1.9/3 and 2.88 million viewers finished fourth, while The CW averaged 1.06 million viewers and a 0.7/1.

8 p.m. – NBC’s encore of “America’s Got Talent” won the 8 p.m. hour with 6.63 million viewers and finished second with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Big Brother” averaged 6.3 million viewers and won the hour with a 2.2 key demo rating, flat with last week’s Wednesday show. FOX’s encore of “MasterChef” averaged 3.12 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating in third, beating the 3.03 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for repeats of “The Middle” and “Suburgatory” on ABC. The CW’s “Arrow” repeat averaged 1.09 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent” dominated the 9 p.m. hour overall with 10.315 million viewers and tied for first with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, its season low. FOX’s “MasterChef” also averaged a 2.3 key demo rating and drew 5.515 million viewers in second. CBS’ “Criminal Minds” repeat averaged 4.37 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, beating the 2.73 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for repeats of “Modern Family” and “The Neighbors” on ABC. The CW’s “Supernatural” repeat averaged 1.03 million viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 6.1 million viewers for a “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” repeat, which tied for first with a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Camp” averaged 4.21 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, beating the 2.88 million viewers and 0.8 key demo rating for ABC’s “The Lookout.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.