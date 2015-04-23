TV Ratings: Rising ‘Survivor,’ ‘Black-ish’ lead Wednesday split

Fast National ratings for Wednesday, April 22, 2015.

A tiny uptick for “Survivor” and a bigger bump for “Black-ish” made sure that ABC and CBS split Wednesday among young viewers, though CBS cruised to an easy win overall.

Most of Wednesday's variation was very minor. “American Idol,” “Supernatural,” “Mysteries of “Laura” and “Nashville” were among other shows rising, while there were small declines for “Criminal Minds,” “The Middle,” “The Goldbergs” and “Modern Family.”

All variations could just as easily be wiped out when we get to Finals.

Let's get to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, ABC and CBS both averaged a 1.9 rating for Wednesday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX was third with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC's 0.9 key demo rating and the 0.8 key demo rating for The CW followed for the night.

Overall, CBS had first place to itself with 9.335 million viewers and a 5.7 rating/10 share for Wednesday primetime. FOX was second with a 4.7/8 and 7.36 million viewers, edging out ABC's 4.3/7 and 6.82 million viewers. NBC's 5.02 million viewers and 3.4/5 still more than doubled The CW's 2.25 million viewers and 1.5/2 for the night.

8 p.m. – “Survivor” started primetime in first for CBS with 9.84 million viewers and a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second with “The Middle” (7.75 million and a 1.8 key demo) and “The Goldbergs” (7.12 million and a 2.1 key demo). FOX lagged in third with 7.14 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for “American Idol,” which wasn't that far ahead of the 6.62 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC's “The Mysteries of Laura.” The CW's “Arrow” averaged 2.72 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS stayed in first overall for the 9 p.m. hour with 9.92 million viewers for “Criminal Minds,” though the network slipped to second with a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49. ABC was second overall and first in the key demo with “Modern Family” (8.76 million and a 2.9 key demo) and “Black-ish” (6.59 million and a 2.1 key demo). FOX was third with 7.585 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for “American Idol.” NBC's “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” repeat was fourth with 4.26 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by the 1.78 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for The CW's “Supernatural.”

10 p.m. – “CSI: Cyber” led the 10 p.m. hour with 8.25 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Nashville” was second with 5.35 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. NBC's “Chicago PD” repeat trailed with 4.19 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.