TV Ratings: Rising ‘Under the Dome’ helps CBS cruise on Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 26, 2013.

CBS’ “Under the Dome” posted small week-to-week gains and drew Monday’s biggest audience by more than 5 million viewers, leading the network to easy ratings wins.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.7 rating for Monday night, cruising past NBC’s 1.2 rating in the key demographic. ABC’s 0.9 key demo rating and the 0.8 key demo rating for FOX followed, while The CW averaged a 0.2 key demo rating.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 6.83 million viewers and a 4.3 rating/7 share for Monday. NBC was a distant second with a 2.3/7 and 3.92 million viewers, compared to the 2.7/4 and 3.73 million viewers for ABC. FOX’s 1.2/2 and 1.87 million viewers and the 0.4/1 and 666,000 viewers for The CW followed.

8 p.m. – NBC started the night in first with 5.78 million viewers and a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 for “American Ninja Warrior,” which drew its biggest numbers since the season premiere. ABC’s “Shark Tank” repeat was second with 4.56 million viewers and third with a 1.1 key demo rating, compared with the 4.22 million viewers and 1.2 key demo rating for CBS’ repeats of “How I Met Your Mother” and “2 Broke Girls.” FOX’s “Raising Hope” repeats averaged 2.02 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating, while The CW’s repeat of “Hart of Dixie” averaged 800,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – Repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mike & Molly” led the 9 p.m. hour for CBS with 5.45 million viewers and a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Get Out Alive” drew 4.1 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating for its finale, up from last week. ABC’s “Mistresses” averaged 3.435 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating in its new time period, flat from last week’s average in the 10 p.m. hour. FOX’s repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” averaged 1.73 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating. A new “Breaking Pointe” averaged 533,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating on The CW.

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” closed primetime strong with 10.81 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. A “Castle” repeat drew 3.19 million viewers for ABC and finished third with a 0.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Siberia” was second with a 0.7 key demo rating and third with 1.875 million viewers.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.