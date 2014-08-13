TV Ratings: Robin Williams special boosts ABC, as ‘Talent’ leads NBC Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, August 12, 2014.

“America's Got Talent” led NBC to its normal Tuesday wins, but ABC got a bump from the hastily scheduled “20/20: The Life and Death of Robin Williams” special.

The Robin Williams tribute came in far ahead of the summer's earlier “20/20” special, a June hour dedicated to Hillary Clinton.

Other Wednesday notables saw “Extreme Weight Loss” stay flat and “Food Fighters” slip a hair in the key demo from last week.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 1.7 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic and comfortably ahead of the 1.3 key demo rating for ABC. CBS was third with a 0.9 key demo rating, followed by FOX's 0.6 key demo rating and the 0.3 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, NBC averaged an estimated 7.84 million viewers and a 4.6 rating/8 share for Tuesday primetime, beating the 6.34 million viewers and 4.1/7 for CBS. ABC was third with 5.05 million viewers and a 3.4/6, far ahead of the 1.43 million viewers and 1.0/2 for FOX. The CW averaged 824,000 viewers and a 0.5/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS” led the 8 p.m. hour overall with 8.07 million viewers for CBS, coming in second with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “Food Fighters” was second with 4.41 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.1 key demo rating, just ahead of the 3.82 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss.” FOX's repeats of “Family Guy” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” averaged 1.65 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating, well in front of the 804,000 viewers and 0.2 key demo rating for The CW's “Arrow” repeat.

9 p.m. – “America's Got Talent” led the 9 p.m. hour with 9.39 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 for NBC. CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 6.11 million viewers for second and a 0.9 key demo rating for third. ABC's “Extreme Weight Loss” was third with 4.14 million viewers and second with a 1.3 key demo rating. FOX's repeats of “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” averaged only 1.21 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, not all that much better than the 843,000 viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for The CW's “Supernatural” repeat.

10 p.m. – NBC's “America's Got Talent” closed primetime in first with 9.71 million viewers and a 2.1 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “20/20: The Life and Death of Robin Williams” averaged 7.19 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in second. CBS' “Person of Interest” repeat averaged 4.845 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.