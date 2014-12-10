TV Ratings: ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,’ Victoria’s Secret lead Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, December 9, 2014.

CBS' odd couple pairing of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show proved effective, pushing the network to victory both overall and among young viewers.

After last week's bump, NBC's “The Voice,” “Marry Me” and “About a Boy” were all down, while the network also got weak numbers for its hour-long commercial for Angelina Jolie's “Unbroken.”

There was better news, though, on FOX, where “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” were both up and also on The CW, where “The Flash” held onto last week's “Arrow” crossover gains. And for “Supernatural,” it was the most watched episode in four years, since October 2010.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 2.6 rating for Tuesday night, far ahead of the 1.4 rating for both NBC and FOX in the key demographic. ABC and The CW tied for fourth with a 1.3 key demo rating. [The CW finished third among adults 18-34, ahead of both NBC and ABC.]

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 10 million viewers and a 5.9 rating/10 share for Tuesday primetime. NBC was a distant second with 6.64 million viewers and a 4.3/5, followed by ABC's 4.85 million viewers and 3.1/5. FOX averaged a 2.4/4 and 3.905 million viewers, edging out the 2.1/3 and 3.67 million viewers for The CW.

8 p.m. – “The Voice” won the 8 p.m. hour overall for NBC with 10.87 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.2 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 10.67 million viewers and 2.8 key demo rating for CBS' “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” FOX's “MasterChef Junior” was third with 4.88 million viewers and a 1.6 key demo rating. Close behind in fourth was The CW's “The Flash” with 4.53 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating, topping the 4.18 million viewers and 1.1 key demo rating for ABC's “Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town.”

9 p.m. – A repeat of “NCIS” averaged 10.22 million viewers to win the 9 p.m. hour, also tying for first with a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was far back in second with 5.22 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.7 key demo rating. NBC was third overall and fourth in the key demo with “Marry Me” (4.86 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “About a Boy” (3.73 million and a 1.2 key demo rating), compared to FOX's “New Girl” (3.29 million and a 1.5 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.56 million and a 1.2 key demo). The CW's “Supernatural” averaged 2.81 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – CBS' Victoria's Secret Fashion Show averaged a robust 9.12 million viewers and a 3.3 rating among adults 18-49 to dominate the 10 p.m. hour. [If you're curious who watches this lingerie parade, it did a 4.1 rating among women 18-49 and a 2.4 rating among men 18-49, both the best for the night. The Fashion Show was 1.2 ahead of second place “The Voice” for the night in the female 18-49 demo.] ABC's “Forever” averaged 5.14 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating, topping the 4.75 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for NBC's commerce for corporate sibling Universal's “Unbroken.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.