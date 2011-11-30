TV Ratings: ‘Rudolph,’ ‘Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show’ lead CBS Tuesday win

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, November 29, 2011.

The odd pairing of holiday classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and a resurgent “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” led CBS to a commanding win on Tuesday night, though the most watched program of the evening was the “NCIS” repeat in the middle.

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.8 rating, easily beating FOX’s 3.1 rating in the key demographic. NBC was third with a 2.3 rating, while ABC’s 1.7 rating and the 0.7 rating for The CW trailed.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 12.11 million viewers to go with a 7.1 rating/11 share. ABC’s 4.8/7 and 7.49 million viewers were good for second, just ahead of the 4.2/6 and 7.15 million viewers. NBC was fourth with 6.63 million viewers, while The CW averaged 1.57 million viewers in primetime.

[Univision averaged 3.51 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for Tuesday primetime.]

8 p.m. – “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” averaged 12.67 million viewers and a 4.0 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 8 p.m. hour for CBS. ABC was second overall, but fourth in the key demo, with “Last Man Standing” (10.23 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating, up in viewers but down in the demo) and “Man Up” (6.59 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating). FOX’s “Glee” was up from its last original airing with 7.84 million viewers and a 3.2 key demo rating. NBC was fourth overall and third in the demo with the 7.09 million viewers and 2.3 key demo rating for “The Biggest Loser.” The CW’s “90210” averaged 1.57 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – CBS’ repeat of “NCIS” averaged 13.35 million viewers to easily win the 9 p.m. hour overall, coming in second with a 2.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “The Biggest Loser” improved to 7.06 million viewers and a 2.5 key demo rating in its second hour. FOX was third overall and first in the key demo with up weeks for “New Girl” (7.6 million viewers and a 3.6 key demo rating) and “Raising Hope” (5.33 million viewers and a 2.4 key demo rating). ABC’s two repeats of “The Middle” averaged 4.67 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating. On The CW, “Ringer” averaged 1.57 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” averaged 10.3 million viewers and a whopping 4.6 rating among adults 18-49 to easily win the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “Body of Proof” was second overall with 9.4 million viewers, but a distant third with a 1.8 key demo rating. NBC’s “Parenthood” was third overall with 5.74 million viewers and second with a 2.2 key demo rating, both up from last week.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.