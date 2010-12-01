TV Ratings: ‘Rudolph’ & Victoria’s Secret give CBS the Tuesday win

The enduring popularity of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, “NCIS” and scantily-clad supermodels helped power CBS to a win in Tuesday night’s Fast National Nielsen ratings.

For the night, CBS barely edged FOX in the adults 18-49 demographic, with a 3.4/9 rating/share in that demo to FOX’s 3.3/9. But CBS also finished well ahead of the other networks in total viewers, with 12 million compared to 8.4 for FOX. NBC averaged a 2.6/7 in the demo and 9.3 million viewers, ABC a 1.9/5 and 6.9 million, and the CW way in the back with 0.8/2 and 1.7 million.

8 p.m. – FOX’s “Glee” unsurprisingly won the hour, with a 4.5/12 demographic score and 11.6 million viewers. But in the battle of animated holiday perennials, CBS’ telecast of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (3.8/11, 12 million) soundly thumped ABC’s combo of “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “Shrek the Halls” (2.3/6, 7.1 million). NBC’s “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” tree-lighting special did a 1.9/5 with 11.3 million viewers, while “One Tree Hill” gave the CW a 0.9/2 and 1.8 million.

9 p.m. – Even in repeats, “NCIS” is very mighty, winning the hour with a 3.0/8 demo rating and 15 million viewers. “The Biggest Loser” (2.9/8, 8.5 million) was a close second in the demographic. On FOX, there was the usual fall-off from “Glee” to “Raising Hope” (2.7/7, 6.9 million) and then the even bigger fall-off from that show to “Running Wilde” (1.4/4, 3.4 million), which is just playing out the string for a few more episodes. The holiday specials bumped ABC’s “No Ordinary Family” to 9, where it did roughly the same demo number (1.9/5) as last week but dropped several hundred thousand viewers to 6.2 million. The CW’s “Life Unexpected,” also playing out the string, did a 0.8/2 with 1.5 million.

10 p.m. – CBS’ “Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show” special won the hour by both measures (3.4/9, 9 million), followed by more “Biggest Loser” on NBC (3.0/8, 8 million) and the struggling “Detroit 1-8-7” (which is going to lose its timeslot to “Body of Proof” later this season) was third with 1.6/4 and 7.3 million.



All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.