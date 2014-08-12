TV Ratings: ‘Running Wild’ rises as ‘MasterChef,’ ‘Dome’ lead Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, August 11, 2014.

With “MasterChef” and “Under the Dome” leading the way, FOX won Monday night among young viewers, while CBS was victorious overall.

While “American Ninja Warrior” was down for a recap episode, Monday night saw positive results for “Running Wild with Bear Grylls,” “Mistresses” and The CW's “Whose Line Is It Anyway.”

The CW notes it was actually the network's best Monday 8 p.m. hour since 2010.

FOX's “Hotel Hell” was down week-to-week and “MasterChef” also dropped among young viewers.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 1.6 rating for Monday night, just ahead of the 1.5 rating for NBC in the key demographic. ABC was third with a 1.3 key demo rating, followed by CBS' 1.2 key demo rating. The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 5.51 million viewers and a 3.6 rating/6 share for Monday primetime. ABC was second with 4.56 million viewers and a 3.2/5, followed closely by FOX's 2.8/5 and 4.52 million viewers and the 4.41 million viewers and 2.6/4 for NBC. The CW averaged 1.29 million viewers and a 0.8/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “MasterChef” won the 8 p.m. hour for FOX with 5.22 million viewers and a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Bachelor in Paradise” averaged 5.125 million viewers for second and a 1.4 key demo rating for third. CBS' repeats of “2 Broke Girls” and “Mom” averaged just over 4.6 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating, compared to the just under 4.6 million viewers and 1.5 key demo rating for NBC's “Running Wild with Bear Grylls.” The CW's new “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” and a “Whose Line” repeat averaged 1.88 million viewers and a 0.7 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – Repeats of “Mike & Molly” and “Two and a Half Men” led the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 5.06 million viewers, finishing fourth with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. ABC's “Bachelor in Paradise” was second with 5.03 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” recap show also did a 1.5 key demo rating, but finished third with 4.43 million viewers. FOX's “Hotel Hell” averaged 3.82 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating. The CW's “Arrow” repeat averaged 698,000 viewers and a 0.2 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Under the Dome” led the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 6.86 million viewers and also won the hour with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “American Ninja Warrior” was second with 4.21 million viewers and a 1.4 key demo rating, topping the 3.52 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for ABC's “Mistresses.”

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.