TV Ratings: ‘Scandal’ keeps rising, while ‘Person of Interest’ helps CBS lead Thursday

Fast National ratings for Thursday, December 6, 2012.

“Big Bang Theory,” “Two and a Half Men” and “Person of Interest” all won their time periods both overall and among young viewers to help CBS rule Thursday night.

But the big story of Thursday primetime [assuming preliminary figures hold up] is the continued rise of ABC’s “Scandal,” which hit another series high and knocked off CBS’ “Elementary” in the coveted demographic.

[Note that CBS aired the Thursday NFL game in the Denver market, while ABC aired the game in the Bay Area. Football or no football, CBS’ wins will hold up, but there’s at least the possibility that some of the “Scandal” gains could prove illusory.]

Among other ratings notes, both of The CW’s dramas slipped week-to-week, as did FOX’s lineup. NBC’s comedies had mixed returns with a couple minor up-ticks in the 9 p.m. hour and equally minor down-ticks in the 8 p.m. hour.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 3.4 rating for Thursday night, tops in the key demographic. FOX was second with a 2.3 key demo rating, nipping the 2.2 rating for ABC. There was a big drop to NBC’s 1.3 key demo rating and then to the 0.8 key demo rating for The CW.

Overall, CBS averaged an estimated 13.91 million viewers to go with an 8.6 rating/14 share. ABC was far back in second with a 4.8/8 and 7.26 million viewers, beating the 4.0/6 and 6.59 million viewers for FOX. NBC was fourth with a 2.4/4 and 3.48 million viewers, with The CW’s 1.3/2 and 1.91 million viewers trailing for Thursday primetime.

8 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first with “The Big Bang Theory” (17.41 million viewers and a 5.3 key demo rating) and “Two and a Half Men” (14.22 million and a 4.2 key demo). FOX’s “The X Factor” was a distant second with 7.72 million viewers and a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Last Resort” was third overall with 5.47 million viewers and a 1.2 key demo rating, both a hair up from last week. NBC’s “30 Rock” (3.33 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo) and “Up All Night” (2.935 million and a 1.2 key demo) were fourth overall and tied for fourth in the key demo. The CW’s “The Vampire Diaries” also averaged a 1.1 key demo rating and 2.4 million viewers.

9 p.m. – “Person of Interest” led the 9 p.m. hour overall with 14.98 million viewers and also won the hour with a 3.2 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” was far back in second with 8.93 million viewers and a close second with a 3.0 key demo rating. On FOX, “Glee” averaged 5.46 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo rating for third. NBC was fourth with “The Office” (4.175 million viewers and a 2.1 key demo) and “Parks and Recreation” (3.275 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo. The CW’s “Beauty and the Beast” had a big drop to 1.41 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating.





10 p.m. – “Elementary” won the 10 p.m. hour for CBS with 10.94 million viewers and finished a close second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Scandal” won the hour with a 2.5 key demo rating and finished second with 7.39 million viewers, which would both be series highs if they hold up. NBC’s “Rock Center” averaged 3.58 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.