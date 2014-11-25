TV Ratings: ‘Scorpion’ rises, ‘State of Affairs’ droops on NFL-skewed Monday

Fast National ratings for Monday, November 24, 2014.

“Dancing with the Stars” led ABC to an easy Monday win overall, while “The Voice” helped NBC still win primetime in the key demographic despite a Week 2 dip for “State of Affairs.”

On the surface, Monday's biggest non-winning winner was CBS, which replaced “The Millers” with a “Big Bang Theory” repeat and got improved numbers from both “2 Broke Girls” and “Scorpion,” but with two NFL games on Monday, that means lots of preemptions.

To be more specific, CBS was preempted for Bills-Jets coverage in New York and a bit of Pennsylvania, while NBC was preempted in Baltimore and New Orleans for Ravens-Saints coverage.

In addition, coverage of events in Ferguson, Missouri also probably caused at least some preemptions in some markets in Monday.

And lots of preemptions means the inevitability of lots of changes for Monday when things shake out in Finals.

But for now, here are the preliminary numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 2.4 rating for Monday night, tops in the key demographic. ABC was close behind with a 2.3 key demo rating, with CBS' 2.1 key demo rating and the 1.9 key demo rating for FOX also making this a tight race. The CW averaged a 0.5 key demo rating for the night.

Overall, though, ABC won easily with an estimated 13.505 million viewers and an 8.6 rating/13 share for Monday primetime. CBS was second with 9.27 million viewers and a 5.8/9, followed by NBC's 8.905 million viewers and a 5.5/8. There was a big drop to FOX's 5.13 million viewers and 3.1/5 and then to The CW's 1.16 million viewers and 0.8/1.

8 p.m. – “Dancing with the Stars” led the 8 p.m. hour overall with 14.48 million viewers for ABC, tying for second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was low with 10.37 million viewers for second, winning the hour with a 2.7 key demo rating. CBS finished third overall and fourth in the key demo with “2 Broke Girls” (8.52 million and a 2.2 key demo rating) and a “Big Bang Theory” repeat (7.82 million and a 2.0 key demo). FOX's “Gotham” averaged 6 million viewers for fourth and tied for second with a 2.3 key demo rating. The CW's “The Originals” averaged 1.27 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – ABC held onto its overall lead in the 9 p.m. hour with 15.12 million viewers for “Dancing with the Stars,” finishing second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. “Scorpion” averaged 10.45 million viewers for second and a 2.4 key demo rating for third. NBC's “The Voice” averaged 9.99 million viewers for third and won the hour with a 2.8 key demo rating. FOX's “Sleepy Hollow” drew 4.25 million viewers and did a 1.4 key demo rating in fourth. The CW's “Jane the Virgin” averaged 1.05 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – ABC averaged 10.915 million viewers and a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 to win the 10 p.m. hour, mostly with “Castle.” CBS' “NCIS: Los Angeles” averaged 9.18 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating, compared to the 6.35 million viewers and 1.7 key demo rating for NBC's “State of Affairs.”

[UPDATE: After taking football out of the equation, lots of things went down in Final Live+Same Day figures. In fact, nearly everything of note went down, especially on CBS. “2 Broke Girls” dropped to 6.85 million viewers and a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49, while “Scorpion” dipped to series lows of 9.28 million viewers and a 1.9 key demo rating and “NCIS: Los Angeles” was down to 8.82 million and a 1.5 key demo rating. Things were also ugly and declining for “State of Affairs,” which dipped to 5.78 million viewers and a 1.5 key demo rating for NBC. “Castle” dropped to 9.55 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating for ABC. And The CW's “Jane the Virgin” slipped below a million viewers with 957,000 viewers, but stayed steady with a 0.4 key demo rating.]

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.