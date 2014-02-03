TV Ratings: Seahawks’ Super Bowl XLVIII rout helps FOX rout Sunday night

Fast National ratings for Sunday, February 2, 2014.

There will probably be no records for Super Bowl viewership this year after a Big Game that was a Seattle Seahawks rout starting from the very first play. Still, FOX dominated Sunday night in all key measures thanks to Super Bowl XLVIII. Duh.

The Broncos-Seahawks Super Bowl came in far below last year’s Ravens-49ers game in preliminary Fast National ratings, but that’s not especially reflective of anything, so don’t make any judgments.

It always bears repeating: These are not the ratings for the Super Bowl. These are time period ratings. For the first time in recent memory, the Super Bowl didn’t make it into Pacific Time Zone primetime at all. So stay tuned for actual ratings this afternoon. The same is true with “New Girl,” which aired its entire post-Super Bowl episode in primetime, starting at 10:20-ish for while, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” started at 10:50-ish and then extended out of primetime.

The other three competing networks were up from last year, albeit not by so much that it’s notable.

So stay tuned for real FOX numbers later. Here’s what we have for now…

Among adults 18-49, FOX averaged a 29.0 rating for Sunday night, rather easily winning in the key demographic. ABC was second with a 0.7 key demo rating, followed by NBC and CBS’ 0.5 key demo ratings.

Overall, FOX averaged an estimated 80.71 million viewers and a 34.4 rating/52 share for Sunday primetime. That won the night. CBS was second with 3.935 million viewers and a 2.6/4, followed by ABC’s 1.6/2 and 2.72 million viewers. NBC averaged 2.36 million viewers and a 1.5/2 for the night.

7 p.m. – The Super Bowl, already in progress, won the 7 p.m. hour for FOX with 105.21 million viewers and a 36.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS Was second with 3.515 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat averaged 2.24 million viewers for third and tied for second with a 0.4 key demo rating, compared to the 2.1 million viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for NBC’s “Dateline.”

8 p.m. – FOX’s Super Bowl coverage averaged 100.12 million viewers and a 35.5 rating among adults 18-49 for the 8 p.m. hour. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat was second with 2.765 million viewers and a 0.6 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 2.58 million viewers and a 0.5 key demo rating, topping the 2.47 million viewers and 0.3 key demo rating for a repeat of “Good Wife” on CBS.

9 p.m. – With the Super Bowl rout reaching its end, FOX’s coverage slipped to 85.31 million viewers and a 31.2 rating among adults 18-49 in the 9 p.m. hour. CBS was second overall with 2.97 million viewers for a repeat of “The Mentalist,” which tied for third with a 0.4 key demo rating. ABC’s “Shark Tank” repeat was third overall with 2.16 million viewers and second with a 0.6 key demo rating. NBC’s airing of “The Little Fockers” averaged 1.8 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – Here’s where things get messy. FOX, of course, won the 10 p.m. hour with 32.2 million viewers and a 13.0 key demo rating. The 10:30 half-hour, which featured 20+ minutes of “New Girl” and a few minutes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” averaged 18.22 million viewers and a 7.8 key demo rating, but it’s too early to really know how either show did for real. CBS was second with 6.78 million viewers and third with a 0.9 key demo rating for a repeat of “NCIS.” ABC’s repeat of “Shark Tank” averaged 3.71 million viewers for third and a 1.1 key demo rating for second. And NBC’s movie averaged 2.95 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change, particularly in the case of live events.