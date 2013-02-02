TV Ratings: Season-high ‘Undercover Boss’ lifts CBS on Friday

Fast National ratings for Friday, February 1, 2013.

Season-high numbers for “Undercover Boss” helped lift CBS to an easy overall win on Friday night and let the network eke out a slim victory among young viewers.

Friday returns also saw a string performance from ABC’s “Shark Tank,” a dismal performance for NBC’s telecast of the NAACP Image Awards and a very small dip for The CW’s “Nikita.”

Among adults 18-49, CBS averaged a 1.6 rating for Friday night, edging out the 1.5 rating for ABC in the key demographic. There was a big drop to NBC’s 0.9 key demo rating and the 0.8 key demo rating for FOX. The CW did a 0.3 key demo rating for Friday primetime.

Overall, CBS won comfortably with an estimated 10.54 million viewers and a 6.7 rating/11 share for Friday night. ABC was a distant second with a 3.8/6 and 6.05 million viewers, with another big drop to NBC’s 2.5/4 and 3.5 million viewers. FOX averaged a 1.7/3 and 2.66 million viewers, while The CW did a 0.7/1 and 1.04 million viewers.

8 p.m. – “Undercover Boss” delivered 9.86 million viewers and a 1.9 rating among adults 18-49 to start the night for CBS. ABC was second with “Last Man Standing” (6.895 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo) and “Malibu Country” (5.95 million and a 1.1 key demo). NBC’s broadcast of the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards was third with 2.94 million viewers and fourth with a 0.8 key demo rating, compared to the 2.935 million viewers and 1.0 key demo rating for “Kitchen Nightmares” on FOX. The CW’s “Nikita” was down a hair from last week with 1.37 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

9 p.m. – “CSI: NY” won the 9 p.m. hour overall for CBS with 10.36 million viewers and finished second with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Shark Tank” was second overall with 6.66 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.9 key demo rating. NBC’s NAACP Image Awards coverage averaged 3.15 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating, beating the 2.39 million viewers and 0.7 key demo rating for an encore of “The Following” on FOX. The CW’s “The Carrie Diaries” encore averaged 704,000 viewers and a 0.3 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Blue Bloods” delivered Friday’s biggest audience with 11.4 million viewers and gave CBS a 10 p.m. tie with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 in the 10 p.m. hour. ABC’s “20/20” was second overall with 5.08 million viewers and tied for first with a 1.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 4.41 million viewers and a 1.1 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.