TV Ratings: ‘Secret Millionaire,’ ’60 Minutes’ let ABC, CBS split Sunday

07.09.12 6 years ago
Fast National ratings for Sunday, July 8, 2012.
“Secret Millionaire” and “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” helped ABC edge out FOX to win Sunday among young viewers, while CBS still controlled the night overall thanks to “60 Minutes.”
Among adults 18-49, ABC averaged a 1.4 rating, nipping FOX’s 1.3 rating in the key demographic. NBC averaged a 1.0 key demo rating, while CBS posted a 0.7 rating.
Overall, though, CBS averaged an estimated 5.475 million viewers and a 3.6 rating/6 share for Sunday, beating ABC’s 3.0/5 and 4.76 million viewers. NBC was a close third with a 2.8/5 and 4.47 million viewers, with FOX’s 1.7/3 and 2.885 million viewers following.
[Univision averaged 3.02 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49 for Sunday primetime.]
7 p.m. – CBS started Sunday night in first with 7.34 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” which finished third with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was second overall with 5.82 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.1 key demo rating. ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat averaged 4.52 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. On FOX, repeats of “American Dad” and “The Cleveland Show” averaged 1.87 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating.
8 p.m. – CBS narrowly held onto its overall lead in the 8 p.m. hour with 5.63 million viewers for “60 Minutes,” which came in fourth with a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49. ABC’s “Secret Millionaire” was a close second overall with 5.6 million viewers (winning the 8:30 half-hour) and won the hour with a 1.5 key demo rating. An encore of “America’s Got Talent” had NBC in third with 4.04 million viewers and a 1.0 key demo rating. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” finished fourth overall with 3.075 million viewers and second with a 1.3 key demo rating.
9 p.m. – A repeat of “The Good Wife” was first for the 9 p.m. hour with 4.29 million viewers, but finished a distant fourth with a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 for CBS. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore was second overall with 4.24 million viewers and third with a 1.0 key demo rating. ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition” was third overall with 4.06 million viewers and second with a 1.4 key demo rating. On FOX, repeats of “Family Guy” averaged 3.71 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.7 key demo rating.
10 p.m. – “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” won the 10 p.m. hour with 4.88 million viewers and with a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49. CBS’ “Mentalist” repeat was second overall with 4.63 million viewers and third with a 0.5 key demo rating. NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” encore averaged 3.77 million viewers and a 0.9 key demo rating.
All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.

