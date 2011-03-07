TV Ratings: ‘Secret Millionaire’ returns big, leads ABC to Sunday split

Fast National ratings for Sunday, March 6, 2011.

Â

“Secret Millionaire” wasn’t a hit for FOX, but viewers welcomed the heart-tugging reality show to ABC on Sunday night, leading the network to a nightly win in the young adult demos and even outdrawing its CBS doppelganger “Undercover Boss.”

Â

In other ratings news, NBC got a soft premiere for “America’s Next Great Restaurant,” but a decent return from “Celebrity Apprentice,” while CBS held on for a narrow Sunday win overall.

Â

For the night, ABC averaged a 2.7 rating among adults 18-49, winning a competitive night in the key demographic. CBS was a close second with a 2.4 rating, followed by FOX’s 2.3 rating and the 2.1 rating for NBC.

Â

Overall, CBS averaged a 6.5 rating/11 share to go with an estimated 10.895 million viewers, topping ABC’s 6.0/10 and 9.79 million viewers. NBC was a distant third with a Â 3.9/6 and 6.415 million viewers, leaving FOX in fourth with 5.01 million and a 2.8/5.





7 p.m. – CBS started primetime in first overall with 12.25 million viewers for “60 Minutes.” ABC’s “America’s Funniest Home Videos” was second with 7.75 million viewers and won the hour with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. NBC’s “Dateline” was third with 5.31 million viewers, but fourth in the demo. FOX’s repeats of “The Simpsons” and “American Dad” averaged 3.89 million viewers and tied with CBS for second in the demo.

Â

8 p.m. – The ABC premiere of “Secret Millionaire” averaged 12.61 million viewers and a 3.3 demo rating, winning the hour and improving significantly at the half-hour. CBS was second with 9.76 million viewers and a 2.7 rating in the key demo. FOX’s “The Simpsons” and “Bob’s Burgers” averaged 5.7 million viewers and a 2.5 demo rating for third. That left NBC in fourth with an unimpressive 4.57 million viewers and a 1.6 demo rating for the series premiere of “America’s Next Great Restaurant.”

Â

9 p.m. – “Desperate Housewives,” gifted with a stronger-than-normal lead-in, improved on recent performances with 11.31 million viewers and a 3.4 demo rating. CBS’ “Undercover Boss” averaged 10.92 million viewers and a 2.7 demo rating in second. The first hour of NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” averaged 7.35 million viewers in third and a 2.5 demo rating for fourth. That put FOX’s “Family Guy” and “The Cleveland Show” in fourth overall with 5.57 million viewers and tied for second in the demo.

Â

10 p.m. – CBS moved back into first overall in the 10 p.m. hour with 10.65 million viewers for “CSI: Miami,” which finished second with a 2.4 demo rating. NBC’s “Celebrity Apprentice” improved to 8.43 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.0 demo rating. ABC was fourth with 7.5 million viewers and a 2.2 demo rating for “Brothers & Sisters,” numbers that actually are an improvement from its last original airing.

Â

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.