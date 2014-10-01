TV Ratings: ‘Selfie,’ ‘Manhattan’ push ‘S.H.I.E.L.D.’ to a series low on Tuesday

Fast National ratings for Tuesday, September 30, 2014.

“NCIS” added a few viewers from last week, while “NCIS: New Orleans” retained well in its second airing, leading CBS to an easy Tuesday win overall. However, both CBS procedurals were down in young viewers, as “The Voice” helped helped NBC to an easy victory in the key demo.

The night's big new premieres were ABC's “Selfie” and “Manhattan Love Story,” which got off to less-than-impressive starts, but still easily beat FOX's “New Girl”/”Mindy Project” comedy block. Of more concern to ABC is the way that soft opening block may have contributed to drops for “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “Forever.”

And although FOX's entire night was still untenably low, “Utopia,” “New Girl” and “The Mindy Project” were all up a hair either in viewers, the key demo or both.

On to the numbers…

Among adults 18-49, NBC averaged a 3.5 rating for Tuesday night, tops in the key demographic. CBS was second with a 2.2 key demo rating, followed by ABC's 1.5 key demo rating. FOX's 1.0 key demo rating and the 0.4 key demo rating for The CW followed.

Overall, though, CBS won convincingly by averaging 15.28 million viewers and a 9.6 rating/16 share for Tuesday primetime. NBC was second with 12.02 million viewers and a 7.3/12 for the night. There was a big drop to ABC's 4.91 million viewers and 3.2/5 and then to FOX's 2.18 million viewers and 1.4/2. The CW averaged 995,000 viewers and a 0.6/1 for the night.

8 p.m. – “NCIS” led the 8 p.m. hour overall with 18.64 million viewers, but finished second with a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49. NBC's “The Voice” was second with 12.47 million viewers and won the hour with a 3.6 key demo rating. ABC took third with “Selfie” (4.885 million and a 1.4 key demo) and “Manhattan Love Story” (4.275 million and a 1.3 key demo). FOX's “Utopia” averaged 2.02 million viewers and a 0.8 key demo rating in fourth. On The CW, the second night of IHeart Radio Music Festival coverage averaged 968,000 viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating, better than Monday's coverage.

9 p.m. – “NCIS: New Orleans” ruled the 9 p.m. hour overall with a strong retention of 16.44 million viewers, finishing a distant second with a 2.3 rating among adults 18-49, compared to the 14.6 million viewers and 4.4 key demo rating for NBC's “The Voice.” ABC's “Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” averaged 4.54 million viewers and a 1.7 key demo rating in what will likely turn out to be a series low. FOX finished fourth but can at least celebrate relative stability for “New Girl” (2.35 million and a 1.2 key demo) and “The Mindy Project” (2.325 million and a 1.1 key demo), as the two comedies actually tied among adults 18-34. FOX's music thingie averaged 1.02 million viewers and a 0.4 key demo rating.

10 p.m. – “Person of Interest” won the 10 p.m. hour overall with 10.75 million viewers, up from last week, but finished second with a 1.8 rating among adults 18-49. “Chicago Fire” won the 10 p.m. hour for NBC with a 2.4 key demo rating and finished second with 8.98 million viewers. ABC's “Forever” was third with 5.6 million viewers and a 1.3 key demo rating.

All ratings information comes from preliminary Fast National Nielsen data, which includes live and same-day DVR viewing. All numbers are subject to change.